Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 10 years since Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph with social media post

Cristiano Ronaldo has just taken the soccer world on a poignant trip down memory lane to celebrate exactly a decade since one of his crowning achievements. Marking the official 10th anniversary of Portugal’s unforgettable UEFA Euro 2016 triumph, the legendary captain took to social media to honor the night his nation lifted its first-ever major international trophy.

The tribute arrived only days after the Selecao das Quinas’ 2026 World Cup campaign came to an end, giving supporters another opportunity to reflect on a victory that transformed the nation’s soccer history. Ronaldo’s post quickly attracted thousands of reactions as fans revisited the remarkable journey that ended with Portugal lifting the European Championship for the first time.

Friday, July 10, 2026, marked exactly 10 years since Portugal defeated France 1-0 after extra time in the UEFA Euro 2016 final at the Stade de France. That victory remains the country’s first major international title and one of the proudest moments in Portuguese soccer history.

Title that changed Portugal forever

Euro 2016 represented far more than another tournament victory for Portugal. It ended decades of heartbreak and delivered the country’s first major international championship after several near misses on the biggest stages.

Portugal reached the knockout rounds after drawing all three group-stage matches before overcoming Croatia, Poland and Wales. Despite criticism during parts of the competition, the squad continued finding ways to progress until reaching the final against host nation France.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for photographs with the Euro 2016 trophy

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The decisive match produced one of the most dramatic stories in European Championship history. Ronaldo suffered a knee injury following an early challenge from Dimitri Payet and was forced to leave the field after only 25 minutes.

Although unable to continue playing, Ronaldo remained an emotional presence on the touchline, passionately encouraging his teammates throughout the match. His leadership from the sidelines became one of the defining images of the final.

Eventually, Eder produced the moment that every Portuguese supporter still remembers. The striker scored from outside the penalty area in the 109th minute of extra time, giving Portugal a famous 1-0 victory over France and securing the nation’s first European Championship.

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ortugal players and staffs celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final

Ronaldo revisits Portugal’s greatest soccer triumph

To commemorate the occasion, Ronaldo shared two iconic photographs from the celebrations following the final. One image showed him lifting the Henri Delaunay Trophy alongside his teammates, while another captured him proudly posing with the silverware.

In the middle of the celebration, Ronaldo revealed the message that accompanied the post. “Uma vitória de milhões!” he wrote, a phrase that translates to “A victory worth millions!” The short caption resonated with supporters, who flooded the comments with messages praising the former Portugal captain and recalling the emotions of that unforgettable night in Paris.

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Ronaldo recently explained why Euro 2016 means so much

The anniversary came shortly after Ronaldo reflected publicly on the importance of Euro 2016 following Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup. “I won three titles for Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any. The best title I won with the national team was the 2016 European Championship, which, for me, is the same size as a World Cup”, the 41-year-old veteran said.

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Those comments generated widespread debate. While many supporters viewed the FIFA World Cup as the sport’s ultimate prize, Ronaldo made it clear that Portugal’s first major trophy carried equal emotional value for him because of what it meant to his country. The latest social media post reinforced that message, showing that Euro 2016 continues to occupy a special place in his career.

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