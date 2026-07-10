Why isn’t Youri Tielemans playing for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Youri Tielemans was expected to play a crucial role for Belgium against Spain in the 2026 World Cup Quarter-finals, but the midfielder was suddenly removed from the starting lineup shortly before kickoff. The unexpected change raised plenty of questions, as Belgium will be without one of its most important midfield figures before a massive clash against a Spain side chasing another World Cup title.

Belgium arrives at the match with growing confidence after overcoming several challenges during the tournament. The Red Devils finished top of their group before producing dramatic knockout performances that restored belief in their chances of reaching the final stages.

Rudi Garcia and his players survived a thrilling encounter against Senegal in the Round of 32, winning 3-2 after extra time after falling behind late in the match. The team then delivered one of its best performances of the tournament with a 4-1 victory over the United States, showing the attacking quality that made it a dangerous opponent.

Spain, meanwhile, entered the quarter-final without conceding a single goal in the tournament, while also carrying a long unbeaten streak. Luis de la Fuente’s team had progressed through the competition with impressive control, combining defensive organization with the creativity of players such as Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

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Why Youri Tielemans is missing for Belgium

Belgium entered the quarter-final hoping to continue its impressive turnaround at the tournament, but the team suffered an immediate blow before the match even started. Tielemans was forced out of the lineup after picking up an injury during the warm-up, leaving coach Rudi Garcia with no choice but to make a late adjustment.

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According to reports from BEIN Sports France’s John Ferreira and The Athletic, Tielemans experienced discomfort during the warm-up and was removed from the starting XI despite initially being named in the lineup.

The change came only minutes before kickoff, with Belgium confirming the midfielder’s absence through its official channels. The Red Devils stated: “Following an injury during the warm-up, Youri Tielemans is replaced in the starting XI by Hans Vanaken.”

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The decision meant Hans Vanaken replaced Tielemans in midfield, joining Nicolas Raskin and Kevin De Bruyne as Belgium attempts to maintain its balance against one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Major loss for Belgium’s midfield structure

Tielemans’ absence represented a significant tactical problem for Belgium because of his ability to influence matches in several areas. The midfielder provides creativity, passing range, defensive work rate, and the ability to arrive in attacking positions at important moments.

The 29-year-old had been one of Belgium’s key players during the 2026 World Cup campaign, helping the team navigate a difficult path toward the quarter-finals. His leadership and experience were especially valuable as Belgium attempted to challenge Spain’s dominant possession-based style.

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Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium celebrates a goal vs Senegal.

The timing of the injury made the situation even more difficult. Belgium was preparing to face a Spain side that had been nearly impossible to break down, entering the match as the only team at the tournament yet to concede a goal.

Without Tielemans, Garcia had to quickly reorganize his midfield setup and rely on Vanaken to provide a different profile alongside De Bruyne and Raskin.

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