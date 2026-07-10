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How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Belgium could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesMarc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Spain and Belgium meet in one of the biggest matches of the 2026 World Cup, with a semifinal place hanging in the balance. While the final result is yet to be decided, today’s showdown could dramatically reshape the road to the trophy. Stay with us to discover how every possible outcome could influence the tournament bracket and determine who takes the next step toward World Cup glory.

Spain enters the quarterfinal after an impressive run that has strengthened its reputation as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Belgium, meanwhile, arrives with renewed confidence after convincingly eliminating the United States and hopes to continue its resurgence against the reigning European champion.

Spain and Belgium arrive with contrasting journeys

La Roja topped Group H with seven points, defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay while drawing with Cape Verde before cruising past Austria 3-0 and edging Portugal 1-0 in the knockout rounds. Luis de la Fuente’s side has become one of the tournament’s standout performers thanks to its disciplined defensive structure and patient possession-based approach.

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Belgium’s route has been far more dramatic. The Red Devils finished first in Group G with five points, beating New Zealand and drawing with Egypt and Iran before surviving Senegal in extra time and producing an emphatic 4-1 victory over co-host USA in the Round of 16.

DateSpain’s OpponentStageResult
June 15, 2026Cabo VerdeGroup StageDraw (0–0)
June 21, 2026Saudi ArabiaGroup StageWin (4–0)
June 26, 2026UruguayGroup StageWin (1–0)
July 2, 2026AustriaRound of 32Win (3–0)
July 6, 2026PortugalRound of 16Win (1–0)

The European champion also arrives carrying remarkable momentum. Spain has not conceded a goal throughout the tournament and became the first national team in World Cup history to keep six consecutive clean sheets. Goalkeeper Unai Simon has also extended his scoreless streak beyond 600 minutes in the competition.

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Belgium, however, has shown steady improvement after an inconsistent group stage. Veteran stars Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois continue to provide leadership, while younger players such as Charles De Ketelaere and Leandro Trossard have added another dimension to the attack.

DateBelgium’s OpponentStageResult
June 15, 2026EgyptGroup StageDraw (1–1)
June 21, 2026IranGroup StageDraw (0–0)
June 26, 2026New ZealandGroup StageWin (5–1)
July 1, 2026SenegalRound of 32Win (3–2 AET)
July 6, 2026United StatesRound of 16Win (4–1)

What happens if Spain wins and Belgium loses?

A Spanish victory would send La Roja into the 2026 World Cup semifinals, where France already awaits after the French defeated Morocco 2-0.

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Pau Cubarsi #22 of Spain celebrates after a goal scored by Pedro Porro #12 celebrates.

Pau Cubarsi #22 of Spain celebrates after a goal scored by Pedro Porro #12 celebrates.

Spain would continue its unbeaten tournament, extend its historic defensive run, and move within one victory of reaching its first World Cup final since winning the competition in 2010. Belgium, meanwhile, would see its tournament come to an end despite its late resurgence.

The victory would also reinforce Spain’s status as one of the leading favorites to capture a second World Cup title under Luis de la Fuente.

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What happens if the match is tied after 90 minutes?

A draw at the end of regulation would not decide the bracket. Instead, the quarterfinal would move into two 15-minute periods of extra time.

Alex Baena celebrates a goal for Spain.

Alex Baena celebrates a goal for Spain.

Should the teams remain level after 120 minutes, the semifinal spot would be decided through a penalty shootout. Only then would one team officially secure its place against France while the other would be eliminated.

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Unlike the group stage, there is no possibility of both teams advancing or sharing points once the knockout rounds begin.

What happens if Belgium wins and Spain loses?

A Belgian victory would produce one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. The Red Devils would advance to their first World Cup semifinal since finishing third in 2018 and earn a meeting with France in Dallas.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s fourth goal.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s fourth goal.

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Spain’s impressive unbeaten streak would come to an end, eliminating one of the strongest contenders before the final four. Such a result would also mark another memorable chapter for Belgium’s experienced generation led by Courtois, De Bruyne, and Lukaku.

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