Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium, and manager Rudi Garcia is once again leaving Romelu Lukaku out of his starting lineup.

Garcia continues to trust Charles De Ketelaere as a false nine up front, the same setup that has anchored Belgium’s attack since the group stage, with Lukaku kept in reserve as an option off the bench.

Part of the decision to use Lukaku as a sub stems from his injury-plagued season leading up to the World Cup. The striker was injured during the preseason with Napoli and was limited to just 64 minutes of action across seven appearances.

That lack of sharpness put his World Cup spot in real doubt heading into the tournament, but Rudi Garcia ultimately trusted the veteran forward, naming him to the final roster in North America.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Belgium vs the USMNT. (Getty Images)

Lukaku’s impact as a substitute

That role suits Lukaku just fine — he’s been most effective for Belgium precisely as a substitute this tournament, forcing an own goal in the opening draw with Egypt and scoring against New Zealand in the group finale.

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The one time Garcia did hand him a start during the group stage, against Iran, the striker struggled to get into the game, failing to register a shot before picking up a yellow card and being hauled off in the 73rd minute.

Lukaku’s role coming off the bench paid off again in the Round of 32 against Senegal. Coming on at halftime with Belgium trailing 2-0, he scored in the 86th minute to spark a late comeback that forced extra time, where Belgium eventually secured the win. Additionally, the striker scored off the bench once again to seal a 4-1 victory over the USMNT in the Round of 16.