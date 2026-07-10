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Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Williams has not played since the final group match
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesWilliams has not played since the final group match

With a place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup at stake, Spain are playing against Belgium, but Nico Williams is not in the starting lineup.

The reason Williams isn’t starting against Belgium is because he is still recovering from a groin injury and is not yet 100% fit. Spain’s coaching staff decided not to risk the winger, who could be used later if the team needs him.

It wasn’t a surprise that Williams isn’t in the lineup because he missed the matches against Austria and Portugal. The winger picked up the injury during the final group-stage match against Uruguay after a tackle by Nicolás de la Cruz.

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The replacement

Williams suffered the injury during Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay, a result that secured first place in the group. Even though he was able to leave the field on his own, the discomfort has prevented him from being fully available since then.

Baena was chosen as left winger (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Baena was chosen as left winger (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

There aren’t many players in Spain’s squad with Williams’ profile on the left wing, especially because of the pace he brings, which led Luis de la Fuente to choose a player with more control on the ball but less speed.

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The manager’s decision was Alex Baena, who started every match except the opener against Cape Verde, when Gavi played on the left wing. Baena scored against Uruguay and also recorded an assist in the victory over Austria.

Williams’ recovery

Spain have taken a cautious approach with Williams’ recovery, as the winger has not yet fully recovered from the groin injury he suffered against Uruguay. While he has continued working with the team, the coaching staff decided he was not ready to start.

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