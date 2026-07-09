Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Aurelien Tchouameni starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Aurelien Tchouameni of France.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesAurelien Tchouameni of France.

France faces Morocco on Thursday, July 10th, at Boston Stadium in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, with a place in the final four on the line. One of the main talking points ahead of kickoff is why Aurelien Tchouameni will not be starting for Les Bleus.

Tchouameni has been left out of the starting XI due to a tactical decision by head coach Didier Deschamps. With Morocco‘s defensive block presenting a specific challenge, Deschamps has opted for a more technical and creative midfield profile, dropping the Real Madrid midfielder in favor of a different approach.

Tchouameni had also been dealing with a minor injury sustained during the tournament, which kept him out of the Round of 16 match against Paraguay entirely, with the midfielder watching from the bench without logging a single minute.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

At Wednesday’s press conference, Deschamps offered a cautiously optimistic update on his condition while hinting at a possible return: “Aurelien Tchouaméni is doing better, we’ll see. I can’t say more than that. He might participate in the training session today.

Aurelien Tchouameni #8 of France lying on the floor after a foul against Sweden.

Aurelien Tchouameni #8 of France lying on the floor after a foul against Sweden.

The coach ultimately decided to deploy Manu Kone in his place, who’ll partner Adrien Rabiot in France’s double pivot. The AS Roma midfielder featured in both the group stage win over Iraq and the Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, and with Deschamps sticking to a similar tactical setup, Koné gets the nod once again for this quarterfinal.

Advertisement
Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Morocco confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

see also

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Morocco confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

A difficult World Cup for Tchouaméni

At just 25 years old, Tchouameni had established himself as a cornerstone of Deschamps’ setup, starting every match at the 2022 World Cup. But injuries have complicated his journey in the years since, and the 2026 tournament has been no different.

A hamstring injury sidelined him during the November international break, and from that point France played nine matches, four friendlies and five at the World Cup, with Tchouameni appearing in six of them. He went the full 90 minutes against Senegal, Norway, and Sweden, but a recurring fitness issue cost him his place against Paraguay, and that same concern has him starting on the bench against Morocco.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Mbappe’s first World Cup penalty miss puts him alongside Benzema in unwanted France record

Video: Mbappe’s first World Cup penalty miss puts him alongside Benzema in unwanted France record

While also missing his first World Cup penalty against Morocco, Kylian Mbappe also wrote unwanted history in France national team, joining Karim Benzema.

Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

The great match at the 2026 World Cup between France and Mexico does not include Bradley Barcola from the beginning.

Why isn’t Ismael Saibari playing for Morocco against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Ismael Saibari playing for Morocco against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco will be facing France for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals with Ismael Saibari being one of the main absences for the game.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Morocco confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Morocco confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

After shining in the Round of 16, France and Morocco will face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup in one of the tournament's most anticipated matches. With that in mind, fans are closely watching Kylian Mbappé's availability, as he is expected to be the difference-maker.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo