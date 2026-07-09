Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Video: Mbappe’s first World Cup penalty miss puts him alongside Benzema in unwanted France record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Kylian Mbappe had the chance to put France ahead against Morocco in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals from the penalty spot, but a sharp save from Yassine Bounou denied him. In missing his first career World Cup penalty, Mbappe has joined Karim Benzema in an unwanted piece of French football history.

A sharp recovery from Desire Doue sparked a lethal French counterattack, with Michael Olise slipping a through ball into the path of Mbappe to exploit the space in behind. Already inside the box, the Real Madrid forward was brought down by Noussair Mazraoui after cutting to the outside, earning France a penalty in the 25th minute.

After a 3-minute VAR review confirmed the call, play resumed in the 28th minute with Mbappe stepping up to take the spot kick. He waited for Bounou to commit, but the Morocco goalkeeper read the shot correctly, diving to his left to make the save and keep the game level.

Add as a preferredsource on Google
Tweet placeholder

The miss not only denied France the lead but also marked the first penalty Mbappe has ever missed at a World Cup. He had previously converted four in the competition, scoring one in regulation and one in extra time against Argentina, plus one in the shootout, and one in regulation against Paraguay, making this his fifth attempt and his first failure on soccer’s biggest stage.

When it comes to the national team, it also ends up being another negative record, being the second miss ever in Mbappe’s career with France after 13 consecutive successful takes during regular and extra time. The last time Mbappe ever missed a penalty with Les Bleus was back in the 2022 UEFA World Cup qualifiers in a 2-0 win against Kazajstan back in March 2021, and more than five years later, that streak has come to an end.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Mbappe joins Benzema in unwanted history

The miss was not only Mbappe’s first penalty failure at a World Cup, but also just the second time a France player has missed a penalty outside of a shootout in the history of the competition. The first was Karim Benzema, who suffered the same fate against Switzerland in 2014.

In that group stage match, France were already leading 2-0 when Benzema stepped up in the 32nd minute, only to be denied by Diego Benaglio. He would go on to score France’s fourth goal in the 67th minute of a 5-2 victory, but the earlier miss etched his name into an unwanted piece of French World Cup history.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Rafael Leao turns down a massive Al Hilal bid despite AC Milan departure plans

Report: Rafael Leao turns down a massive Al Hilal bid despite AC Milan departure plans

After finishing a difficult season, Rafael Leão has decided to publicly announce his desire to leave AC Milan. However, the Portuguese star has reportedly chosen to reject a massive offer from Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal ahead the 2026–27 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s spending power revealed as salary figures surpass Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid and Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s spending power revealed as salary figures surpass Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid and Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

Recent financial figures have now highlighted just how much muscle Al-Nassr possesses behind the scenes, placing the Saudi club in a remarkable position compared to some of the world's biggest teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

While Al-Hilal continues planning for next season, uncertainty has surrounded the Uruguayan striker for months, and recent reports suggest the club has now reached a decisive stage regarding his future.

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

After months of twists, late drama, and pressure-filled nights, Al-Nassr enters the final matchday sitting top of the table with 83 points, while Al-Hilal remains right behind on 81, ahead of its simultaneous clash against Al-Fayha.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo