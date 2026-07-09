How to watch France vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs Morocco WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Thursday, July 9, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France, the tournament favorite, enters this quarter-final clash on a formidable 12-match competitive unbeaten run, having won their last seven straight. Les Bleus have been a scoring machine, netting 14 goals in five games, and are now just one victory away from becoming only the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals. Their path has been dominant, and they look to continue their march toward the final against a familiar foe.

Morocco, however, is no longer a surprise package. The Atlas Lions are aiming to become just the second African nation to reach multiple semifinals after their historic 2022 run. Unbeaten in their last 10 matches, they have evolved from a purely defensive side into a potent attacking force, scoring 10 goals so far. This rematch of the 2022 semifinal promises a high-stakes battle between two of the world’s elite international teams.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations set the stage for a compelling encounter. France has looked every bit the part of a champion, winning all five of its matches with an offensive power that has overwhelmed opponents. In contrast, Morocco has proven its 2022 performance was no fluke, navigating a tough group and knockout stage to extend a long unbeaten streak. Their progress past the Netherlands and Canada has been a statement of their quality and resilience on the world stage.

The tactical battle will be fascinating. In 2022, Morocco ceded possession and relied on counter-attacks. Now, their style has completely transformed, with the Atlas Lions averaging 60% possession, matching France‘s own metrics. This shift promises a more open, fluid game, but it could also play directly into France‘s hands. If Morocco pushes forward, they risk leaving space for the blistering pace of Kylian Mbappé and France‘s other attackers to exploit on the break.

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For France, the motivation is clear: to solidify their legacy by reaching a third straight semifinal and taking another step toward lifting the trophy. For Morocco, this match is about more than just revenge for 2022. It’s an opportunity to make history once again and prove they belong among the world’s best, capable of going toe-to-toe with any opponent and winning.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History favors the French in this fixture. France remains unbeaten in all six previous meetings with Morocco, recording four wins and two draws. Their most significant encounter was the 2-0 victory in the 2022 World Cup semi-final, which stands as their only competitive matchup to date.

That 2022 clash in Qatar was a tense affair. An early goal from Theo Hernandez gave France the lead, but Morocco dominated possession for large spells of the game without finding a breakthrough. A late goal from Randal Kolo Muani ultimately sealed the win for Les Bleus and ended the Atlas Lions‘ dream run.

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France has a strong historical record against African opposition at the tournament, with five wins and three losses in eight matches. Morocco, meanwhile, has a more balanced record against European teams, with five wins, eight draws, and seven defeats. This quarter-final is a true test of whether Morocco‘s new, progressive style can finally overcome a historically dominant French side.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams enter this crucial quarter-final with significant injury concerns that could impact their starting lineups and tactical approaches.

France is monitoring the fitness of key holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is recovering from a thigh injury. If he is unable to feature, Didier Deschamps will likely rely on the partnership of Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot to control the center of the park, a combination that proved effective in the tough match against Paraguay.

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Morocco faces a major blow with their top scorer, Ismaël Saibari, likely out after sustaining a hamstring injury against Canada. With three goals to his name, his absence will be felt, with Soufiane Rahimi expected to step into the starting forward role and carry the attacking burden.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé.

This is a lineup brimming with attacking talent, led by captain Kylian Mbappé. The creativity of Michael Olise, who has five assists in the tournament, will be vital in breaking down Morocco‘s defense, while the midfield duo of Koné and Rabiot provides a solid foundation.

Morocco Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi.

Even without Saibari, Morocco fields a technically gifted side. The attacking thrust from PSG’s Achraf Hakimi at right-back is a constant threat, while the playmaking of Brahim Díaz and the dynamic runs of Azzedine Ounahi from midfield will be crucial to their offensive chances.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the France vs Morocco match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this massive World Cup quarter-final, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream games from LaLiga or Liga MX.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking to follow all the major tournaments and leagues in one place.

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SEE MORE: Full World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.