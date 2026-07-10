Is Lamine Yamal playing? Spain vs Belgium confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue at Los Angeles Stadium, where Spain and Belgium clash in a crucial match as both look to book their place among the tournament’s final four teams.

Spain stumbled into the tournament with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, but have looked sharper with every match since, cruising to the top of Group H before thrashing Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 and edging out Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 on a late Mikel Merino strike.

Much of the attention heading into Friday’s match falls on Lamine Yamal. The young forward has managed just a single goal through five appearances this tournament and will start today alongside Mikel Oyarzabal, who is leading the squad with four goals.

Belgium, meanwhile, needed a dramatic turnaround to reach this stage, coming from behind to beat Senegal in extra time after topping Group G, before putting together their most complete performance of the tournament in a 4-1 rout of the USMNT to reach the quarterfinals.

Charles De Ketelaere #17 of Belgium celebrates a goal vs the USMNT. (Getty Images)

Spain’s confirmed lineup

Luis de la Fuente will make only one change to the lineup that eliminated Portugal, opting to use midfielder Fabian Ruiz from the start, leaving Pedri on the substitutes’ bench.

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Spain’s confirmed starting XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri,Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Belgium’s confirmed lineup

Rudi Garcia will lean once again on Belgium’s veteran core, with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield with a front line built for pace and directness.

Belgium’s confirmed starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

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