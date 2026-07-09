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Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps explain why the France star asked to be substituted in France’s win over Morocco

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France during the Morocco game.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France during the Morocco game.

Kylian Mbappe made headlines for two reasons in France‘s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco: his goal that helped send Les Bleus through, and his early exit after suffering discomfort in the second half. With a semifinal berth secured, both Mbappe and head coach Didier Deschamps shed light on the decision to bring him off.

After missing a first-half penalty and joining Karim Benzema in an unwanted chapter of France World Cup history, Mbappe responded in the best way possible. He broke the deadlock in the 60th minute before turning provider six minutes later, assisting Ousmane Dembele’s goal to make it 2-0.

The relief was short-lived, however, as Mbappe went down on the pitch in the 76th minute, visibly signaling to the bench to be replaced. He walked off under his own power in the 77th minute, making way for Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the sight of France’s talisman leaving the field raised immediate concern heading into the final stages of the tournament.

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Speaking to beIN Sports and M6 after the game, Mbappe played down any serious concern while explaining the substitution: “I’m okay, I took a blow to the ankle but I’m fine. At that moment, JP (Jean-Philipe Mateta) was better suited than I was to play the final 15 minutes, so I came off and he came on. It’s good, plus he almost scored.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France is attended to by teammates.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France is attended to by teammates.

Deschamps echoed that assessment and also addressed the condition of Manu Kone. “With Kylian, it was a bit of his ankle, he was feeling a bit of pain. Manu took a blow to the knee—it’s normal, the matches are coming thick and fast. It’s good for Warren, though I can’t please everyone,” the France boss told beIN Sports and M6.

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Who, when and where will France play in the 2026 World Cup semifinals?

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Who, when and where will France play in the 2026 World Cup semifinals?

Third consecutive World Cup semifinal for France

The victory over Morocco sends France to their third straight World Cup semifinal, having also reached the last four in 2018 and 2022. Les Bleus now stand as the third most frequent semifinalists in World Cup history with eight appearances, level with Italy, behind only Brazil with 11 and Germany with 13, and ahead of Argentina with six.

Mbappe reflected on the achievement of reaching the top four once again: “We are aware that there is only one way to relax, and that is to win. We are in the semi-finals, we are very happy, but there is still a long way to go. We are aware that what lies ahead of us is even tougher than what we’ve been through, but we are ready to face anything; we are going to quietly recover and watch tomorrow’s (Friday) match to see who we will be facing.

Alongside teammates Dembele and Lucas Hernandez, Mbappe is now appearing in his third consecutive World Cup semifinal. The benchmark in that regard belongs to Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who featured in four straight between 2002 and 2014. With the semifinal scheduled for Tuesday, July 14th at Dallas Stadium, Mbappe will have four days to recover from the ankle knock before France’s bid for a place in the final.

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