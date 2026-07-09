Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane skill-by-skill: Vote on who has the better attributes ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash

After a historic season at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the best players. Without disappointing the fans, he has managed to establish among the top scorers, leading England to the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, Erling Haaland also emerges among the most outstanding players, leading Norway to a historic campaign. We will do a skill-by-skill analysis, leaving the vote open for you to decide who the better player is.

Harry Kane establishes as England‘s undisputed leader. Head coach Thomas Tuchel builds the team around him, making him key in the build-up play and the finishing of attacks. With the freedom to move across the pitch, he is very difficult to mark, as opponents need to defend him zonally rather than man-to-man. As a result, he has scored six goals in five matches, making him one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Despite not coming from his best season, Erling Haaland has managed to deliver an outstanding performance at the 2026 World Cup. Scoring 7 goals in 4 matches, he becomes one of Norway‘s most outstanding players. Being the first time in history that they have reached the quarterfinals, he is facing the best opportunity to enlarge his legacy. Because of this, the debate between the 25-year-old striker and Kane has several angles to discuss.

Pure Box Finishing & Technical Strike

Although Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are among the best strikers in the world, they are far from being similar. The 32-year-old Englishman is one of the most complete forwards in the world. Not only does he drop deep to receive the ball, but he also builds play for Thomas Tuchel’s team. His link-up play elevates him to extraordinary levels, as he creates space in the opposition defense and constantly makes runs from the second line.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrating.

Unlike the Englishman, Erling Haaland is a striker more focused on physical power and goalscoring ability. The Norwegian star stands out for his excellent vision, which allows him to find spaces. In addition, he is capable of winning counterattacks with his pace and dominating physical duels, making him a lethal player with a conversion rate of 38.89%. Nevertheless, he also possesses brilliant technique, allowing him to score goals in many different ways.

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see also All-time World Cup top scorers: List of players with the most goals in history

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Haaland has scored seven goals for Norway, averaging one goal every 14 touches of the ball. As a result, he has been one of the tournament’s most productive players. Not far behind, Kane has already scored six goals in the tournament, posting a conversion rate of 31.58%, which allowed him to surpass Pelé on the World Cup’s all-time scoring list with 14 goals.

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Aerial Power & Physical Dominance

Erling Haaland has proven to be one of the most physical strikers in the world. Since making his debut for Borussia Dortmund, he has been a player who thrives attacking space, using his physical strength to overpower defenders. Nevertheless, Harry Kane is not far behind, as he is also a standout player physically, but in different aspects, making him a very different profile from the young Norwegian.

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As a veteran striker, Kane has spent many years shining at the highest level of soccer. Standing at 6’2″, he is outstanding in the air, as he showed against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Although he is not a particularly fast player on the counterattack, he creates space through his intelligence, while also excelling in physical one-on-one duels against strong defenders. His physicality complements his overall game, but it is not the central aspect of it.

While he is only 25 years old, Haaland is a physical powerhouse, making him lethal against defenders. Standing at 6’4″, he usually wins his aerial duels, which makes him stand out. In addition, he is capable of completely dominating physical battles against strong defenders, showing clear superiority. Although he has good technique, his physical power is a central part of his game, making him especially dangerous when he gets into the penalty area.

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Playmaking & Midfield Link-Up

As the strongest aspect of his game, Harry Kane is one of the most complete link-up strikers in the world. Recognizing that pace is not his greatest strength, he has learned to combine with teammates and create space on the pitch. Although he is one of the world’s best goalscorers, he rarely stays fixed in one position. Erling Haaland is not one of the most complete link-up strikers in the world, but he is not ineffective in this aspect either.

Unlike during his time at Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has learned much more about link-up play at Manchester City. However, he does not drop deep to create play. Instead, he serves as a focal point to receive the ball and combine with his teammates in the penalty area to create advantages. In addition, his pace allows him to play out wide on the counterattack and find passes to his teammates, as he has excellent vision.

Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world both inside and outside the penalty area. He is capable of dropping all the way back to the defense to receive the ball and create attacking moves. In addition, he is outstanding at linking up with the midfield, something he has shown alongside Jude Bellingham. It is precisely his playmaking ability and link-up play that make him one of the world’s best goalscorers.

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International Pedigree & Leadership

As a 32-year-old veteran star, Harry Kane has already played 119 matches for England, making him the third-most capped player in the national team’s history. Demonstrating his historic impact, he has scored 85 goals, making him England’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Wayne Rooney, who scored 53 goals. In addition, he is his country’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, with 14 goals, making him the undisputed leader of the project.

Despite being only 25 years old, Erling Haaland is already a historic player for Norway. At his young age, he has already played 54 matches for the national team, scoring 62 goals. As a result, he has surpassed Jørgen Juve as Norway’s all-time leading scorer, nearly doubling his total. In addition, he has been the best player of his country’s best-ever World Cup campaign, reaching the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, Martin Ødegaard is the leader of the group on the pitch.

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