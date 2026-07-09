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How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.

France and Morocco are colliding in a blockbuster 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash at Boston Stadium, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. This decisive showdown in Boston guarantees that only one of these dynamic squads will secure a coveted ticket to the semifinals. Let’s take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and explore how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket.

Thursday’s clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is a rematch of the unforgettable 2022 World Cup semifinal, where France ended Morocco’s historic run with a 2-0 victory. Four years later, both nations arrive with ambitions of writing another memorable chapter.

France enters the quarterfinal as one of the tournament favorites after another impressive campaign. Didier Deschamps’ squad has advanced through the competition with a series of convincing performances, although Paraguay pushed Les Bleus harder than any previous opponent during the Round of 16.

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Morocco continues to prove that its remarkable run in Qatar was far from a one-time achievement. The Atlas Lions reached another World Cup quarterfinal after eliminating Canada and remain one of the tournament’s most disciplined and dangerous sides.

mbappe france morocco

Kylian Mbappe of France shoots

The fixture also carries emotional significance because several Moroccan internationals were born in France, while multiple French players share North African or Middle Eastern heritage. That unique connection gives this encounter an added layer beyond soccer.

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France arrives with confidence, while Morocco hopes to create more history

France has scored freely throughout the tournament thanks to one of the deepest attacking units in international soccer. Kylian MbappeOusmane DembeleMichael OliseBradley Barcola, and Desire Doue have consistently troubled opposing defenses.

Mbappe has already found the net seven times during this World Cup and continues battling for another Golden Boot. France has also produced 14 goals while conceding only two, underlining why many consider Les Bleus the strongest remaining contender.

DateFrance’s OpponentStageResult
June 16, 2026SenegalGroup StageWin (3–1)
June 22, 2026IraqGroup StageWin (3–0)
June 26, 2026NorwayGroup StageWin (4–1)
June 30, 2026SwedenRound of 32Win (3–0)
July 4, 2026ParaguayRound of 16Win (1–0)
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Morocco, meanwhile, has continued building on the momentum created during its groundbreaking 2022 World Cup campaign. Under head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, the Atlas Lions remain unbeaten in their last ten matches and have become one of Africa’s leading soccer powers.

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion has impressed with organization, patience, and technical quality. Players like Achraf HakimiAzzedine OunahiBrahim Diaz, and Yassine Bounou have given Morocco genuine belief that another upset is possible.

DateMorocco’s OpponentStageResult
June 13, 2026BrazilGroup StageDraw (1–1)
June 19, 2026ScotlandGroup StageWin (1–0)
June 24, 2026HaitiGroup StageWin (4–2)
June 29, 2026NetherlandsRound of 32Draw (1–1, won 3–2 on penalties)
July 4, 2026CanadaRound of 16Win (3–0)
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What happens if France wins and Morocco loses?

If France wins, regardless of whether it comes in regulation, extra time or a penalty shootout, Les Bleus will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

france world cup

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring

France would then face the winner of Belgium vs Spain, keeping alive its pursuit of a third consecutive World Cup final appearance. Morocco’s remarkable tournament would come to an end before reaching another semifinal.

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What happens if France and Morocco draw?

Although many supporters wonder what a draw would mean, a World Cup quarterfinal cannot finish level.

mbappe penalty world cup

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France converts the penalty to score

If the match is tied after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played. Should neither side find a winner, the semifinal place will be decided through a penalty shootout, ensuring one nation progresses while the other is eliminated.

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What happens if Morocco wins and France loses?

A Moroccan triumph would represent one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. France would be eliminated, while Morocco would book another place in the World Cup semifinals, exacting revenge for the 2022 loss to Les Bleus.

Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates

Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates.

Another semifinal appearance would also strengthen Morocco’s growing legacy on the global stage after its groundbreaking run in Qatar four years ago.

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