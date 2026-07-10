Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain takes on Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Quarter-finals without one of its biggest stars in the starting lineup, as Pedri has been left on the bench for the clash in Los Angeles. The decision has surprised many supporters given the Barcelona midfielder’s importance to the national team. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted for a different approach in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Spain enters the contest in outstanding form after reaching the last eight without conceding a single goal, while Belgium arrives full of confidence following an emphatic victory over the United States. With a semifinal against France awaiting the winner, every selection decision carries enormous significance.

La Roja has continued the impressive run that began after lifting the UEFA European Championship, extending its unbeaten streak while producing one of the tournament’s strongest defensive displays. The national team topped Group H before defeating Austria and edging past Portugal thanks to Mikel Merino’s dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Belgium has enjoyed a very different path but has gathered momentum at exactly the right time. After drawing its opening two group matches, the national team responded with victories over New Zealand, Senegal, and a dominant 4-1 triumph over the United States to book its place in the quarterfinals.

Stage Spain’s Results Belgium’s Results Group Stage Match 1 Draw 0-0 vs. Cabo Verde Draw 1-1 vs. Egypt Group Stage Match 2 Win 4-0 vs. Saudi Arabia Draw 0-0 vs. Iran Group Stage Match 3 Win 1-0 vs. Uruguay Win 5-1 vs. New Zealand Round of 32 Win 3-0 vs. Austria Win 3-2 (AET) vs. Senegal Round of 16 Win 1-0 vs. Portugal Win 4-1 vs. United States

Both teams have plenty of attacking quality, although they have reached this stage in contrasting fashion. Spain has yet to concede a goal in the competition, while Belgium has scored 13 times in five matches, making Friday’s meeting one of the most anticipated fixtures of the World Cup.

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Why Pedri is not starting against Belgium

The biggest surprise ahead of kickoff came when Spain released its official lineup, and Pedri was not included in the starting XI. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz was selected alongside Rodri, while Dani Olmo retained his place in a more advanced midfield role.

The decision is purely tactical rather than injury-related. Luis de la Fuente chose to reshape his midfield by giving Ruiz the starting role after his impressive performances during the knockout stage, particularly his contribution after coming off the bench against Portugal.

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The New York Times has also suggested that Pedri has not quite reached his highest level during the tournament. While he has remained an important member of the squad, the coaching staff preferred the physicality, balance, and control that Fabian Ruiz provides against Belgium’s midfield.

Several analysts also pointed out that La Roja’s midfield combinations have functioned more smoothly with Rodri and Fabian operating deeper while Dani Olmo plays closer to the attack. That tactical balance appears to have convinced De la Fuente to make the only change from the side that eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

De la Fuente backs squad depth in crucial quarterfinal

Leaving Pedri on the bench represents one of Luis de la Fuente’s boldest decisions since taking charge of the national team. However, Spain’s remarkable consistency throughout the tournament has given the coach confidence to trust a system that continues to produce results.

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Pedri of Spain celebrates after scoring

The 23-year-old midfielder remains one of Spain’s most influential players and could still play a decisive role later in the match. His creativity and ability to control possession make him a valuable option if Spain needs to change the rhythm of the contest.

For now, though, De la Fuente has placed his faith in Fabian Ruiz, believing the midfielder’s recent performances and tactical profile offer the best solution against Belgium. Whether that gamble proves decisive will become clear as Spain pursues a place in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

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