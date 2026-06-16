Why Raphael Varane is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

France heads into the 2026 World Cup with enormous expectations after reaching the final in two of the last three editions. Under Didier Deschamps, who will leave his position after the tournament, Les Bleus once again possess one of the deepest and most talented squads in international soccer. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise, another familiar name continues to surface: Raphael Varane, whose absence from the squad has once again sparked conversation before the competition even begins.

The French national team completed its preparations with a 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland, reinforcing confidence ahead of a difficult Group I campaign against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. With Kylian Mbappe captaining the side and an attack overflowing with creativity, France is widely considered one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Deschamps has assembled a squad packed with elite-level talent across every position. Real Madrid superstar Mbappe remains the face of the national team, while Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele enters the tournament in sensational form after another outstanding campaign.

The tactical evolution of the French side has also become one of the major talking points before the World Cup. Following criticism after Euro 2024, Deschamps shifted toward a more fluid 4-2-3-1 system, allowing creative players greater freedom in advanced areas while maintaining defensive balance.

James Rodríguez of Colombia is challenged by Maxence Lacroix of France.

Les Bleus’ defensive solidity has remained impressive as well. The side conceded only four goals during qualifying, showcasing the balance between attacking brilliance and tactical discipline that has defined Deschamps’ tenure.

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The reason for Raphael Varane’s absence

While France’s current squad is filled with emerging stars, many supporters have continued asking the same question ahead of the World Cup: why is Raphael Varane missing?

The answer traces back several years before the tournament itself. Varane initially stepped away from international soccer in February 2023, shortly after France’s heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. The defender explained that the physical and mental demands of elite soccer had played a significant role in his decision.

At the time, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender had already accumulated 93 appearances for France, winning the 2018 World Cup and establishing himself as one of the greatest defenders in the nation’s history.

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Varane hoped for fresh start in Italy, but everything changed almost instantly

Although Varane retired from international soccer first, he continued playing at club level until the summer of 2024. After leaving Manchester United, he signed for Serie A side Como in what many believed would be a fresh chapter in his career.

However, disaster struck almost immediately. Just minutes into his competitive debut for Como, Varane suffered a serious knee injury that ultimately changed the course of his future.

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The injury ultimately convinced the defender to retire completely from professional soccer in September 2024 at only 31 years old. Reports later confirmed that he transitioned into a non-playing role within Como following his retirement.

Raphael Varane of France looks on

Huge legacy behind

Varane’s absence from the 2026 World Cup represents the end of an era for France’s defence. For more than a decade, he formed the backbone of Les Bleus alongside players such as Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba.

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His composure, positioning, and leadership played a major role in France’s triumph at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also helped the national team reach another final in Qatar four years later, narrowly missing out on a second consecutive title after the dramatic defeat to Argentina.

Raphael Varane of France celebrates with the 2018 World Cup trophy

Despite retiring earlier than many expected, Varane leaves behind one of the most decorated careers of his generation. Alongside his international success, he won multiple UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and numerous domestic honours throughout his career.

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