Why Argentina asked FIFA to wear the blue jersey against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Argentina and England meet again at a World Cup, this time with a place in the 2026 final on the line. One of the more intriguing stories to emerge ahead of the match is Argentina’s formal request to FIFA to wear their blue away kit, a decision rooted in history and superstition.

On Sunday, the day after both semifinalists secured their quarterfinal victories, TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul reported that the Albiceleste national team had submitted a request to Argentina Football Association (AFA) FIFA to wear their navy blue away kit against the Three Lions.

With England designated as Team A and Argentina as Team B for the semifinal, Argentina were already slated to wear the blue kit by default, but England retained the option to request a change if they wished. Argentina’s formal submission was made to remove any doubt and lock in the choice. The request was approved, with England wearing white and Argentina taking the field in navy blue.

The reason behind Argentina’s blue kit request

The decision was driven by the blue kit’s remarkable record in Argentina’s World Cup history against England, a jersey associated with some of the most iconic moments in the rivalry and treated by the Albiceleste as a powerful good omen.

Jorge Valdano of Argentina faces Terry Fenwick in the 1986 World Cup. (Michael King/Getty Images)

The most legendary chapter came at the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, a 2-1 victory that produced both Diego Maradona’s Hand of God and his Goal of the Century. The blue kit delivered again in the 1998 Round of 16, a match remembered for David Beckham’s red card following a clash with Diego Simeone, with Argentina advancing via penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

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The 2026 World Cup in Atlanta will mark the fourth time Argentina wear the blue navy kit against England. The first was at Chile 1962, a 3-1 group stage defeat. Notably, the two times Argentina have worn the traditional white and light blue against England in the World Cup, they lost both, 1-0 in the 1966 quarterfinals and 1-0 in the 2002 group stage.

One last positive omen for England

While the blue kit holds a strong record in World Cup encounters between these two nations, the most recent head-to-head in that jersey offers England some encouragement. The last time Argentina wore navy blue against the Three Lions was on November 10th, 2005, and England came away with a 3-2 win.

Argentina dominated possession and led 2-1 heading into the final ten minutes, with goals from Hernán Crespo and Walter Samuel against Wayne Rooney’s reply. But Michael Owen had other ideas, leveling in the 86th minute before completing the turnaround in stoppage time to hand England the victory, albeit in a friendly rather than a competitive fixture.

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