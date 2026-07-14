Lionel Messi holds flawless record with referee Ismail Elfath ahead of Argentina vs England 2026 World Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi finds himself staring down history once again, standing just one victory away from leading Argentina to yet another World Cup final, with a powerhouse England squad serving as the ultimate hurdle in this 2026 semifinal. While pre-match storylines dominate the airwaves, the official tournament assignment of American referee Ismail Elfath has generated significant buzz given Messi’s immaculate personal track record with the official.

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Elfath immigrated to the United States and broke into Major League Soccer in 2012, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s top referees before earning selection to his second consecutive World Cup. Wednesday’s highly anticipated showdown on July 15th will mark the first time Elfath has officiated a match featuring Messi on the international stage, though the two share plenty of history at the club level.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, Elfath has drawn the whistle for four of the Herons’ fixtures. Remarkably, the Argentine superstar has walked away victorious in every single one of those matches, none more significant than the historic 2023 Leagues Cup final, where the Fort Lauderdale-based club outlasted Nashville SC in a marathon penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw (a match in which Messi scored during regulation and converted his opening spot-kick).

The other three matchups occurred during MLS regular-season play: a 3-1 victory over Nashville in 2024 (where Messi logged a goal and an assist), a 4-1 thrashing of the New England Revolution (where he tallied three assists), and most recently, a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Orlando City in the Florida Derby in March 2026, featuring a vintage Messi brace that included a stunning free kick. Across those four matches, the legendary forward racked up a staggering four goals and four assists.

Rodrigo de Paul #7 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami talk with referee Ismail Elfath.

While Wednesday’s blockbuster matchup will mark Elfath’s first time refereeing England national team, he is already familiar with Argentina. The American official was the man in the middle for a scoreless friendly between the Albiceleste and Colombia back in September 2018 at MetLife Stadium, though Messi did not feature in that match as he was resting from international duty under a mutual agreement with newly appointed head coach Lionel Scaloni.

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A look at Elfath’s World Cup resume

Elfath famously served as the fourth official during the legendary 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, though he had already built an impressive tournament resume as the lead referee in Qatar. During that tournament, he took charge of high-profile group-stage matches involving Portugal vs. Ghana and Cameroon vs. Brazil, before officiating the tense Round of 16 encounter between Japan and Croatia.

During the current 2026 campaign, he has already officiated three high-stakes matchups, including group-stage fixtures between the Netherlands and Japan, and Uruguay and Spain, alongside the dramatic Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway. Tasked with managing what promises to be one of the most emotionally charged and historically fierce rivalries in world soccer, Elfath’s officiating performance will undoubtedly be placed under an intense microscope.