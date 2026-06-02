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Joško Gvardiol reportedly emerges as a real option for Barcelona, competing with Bayern Munich under one condition

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match.
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesJosko Gvardiol of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match.

Pep Guardiola’s departure has been one of the most significant in the recent history of Manchester City. Alongside the Spanish manager, several players are reportedly looking to leave the team, with Joško Gvardiol being one of the most prominent names. As one of the most talented defenders in the world, he has reportedly attracted the attention of Barcelona, who appear willing to compete with Bayern Munich for his signature, but under one condition.

Gvardiol is very interested in leaving Manchester City, with Bayern Munich being his preferred destination. As a well-known supporter of the German side, the Croatian defender would push for a return to the Bundesliga. However, the English club would only let him leave for around €90 million, the same amount they paid for him in 2023, according to SPORT1. Given his immense talent, Barcelona reportedly view him as an excellent alternative.

As reported by Alex Pintanel, via RAC1, the Blaugranas are closely monitoring Joško Gvardiol. As one of the best left-footed defenders in the world, they are targeting his arrival in the summer of 2026. However, they would not look to make an above-market offer, meaning they would first need to sell a defender, with Jules Koundé being the key piece. In that scenario, Eric García would move to right-back on a permanent basis, opening up a spot in central defense.

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Far from confirming his desire to leave Manchester City, Gvardiol decided to distance himself from all the rumors, while leaving the door slightly open for after the 2026 World Cup. We’ve all seen various rumours coming from every direction. I’m happy at Man City, I have everything I need… Before the injury I played every match, almost full minutes. After the World Cup we’ll see,” he said, via The Croatian.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City celebrates with Erling Haaland.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City celebrates with Erling Haaland.

Joško Gvardiol may be the ideal solution for Barcelona’s defense

Heading into the 2026–27 season, FC Barcelona appear determined to strengthen their attack, targeting a center forward following the signing of Anthony Gordon. Despite this, the defensive line has become a particularly sensitive issue following the departure of Iñigo Martínez to Al Nassr FC. With this in mind, the potential arrival of Joško Gvardiol would be the ideal solution to restore stability to the team.

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Hansi Flick currently has only Gerard Martín as a natural left-sided center-back. While they have Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, and Ronald Araújo, they do not provide the same stability in build-up play in the left side. Because of this, Gvardiol would be an ideal fit, as he also possesses a very strong one-on-one defensive ability, making him a perfect partner for Cubarsí. However, the departures of Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé could be essential.

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