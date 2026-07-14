Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Report: England’s Thomas Tuchel receives a boost as Declan Rice is available for the 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Argentina

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Declan Rice #4 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice #4 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

England have been one of the teams most affected by injuries throughout the 2026 World Cup. Despite losing several stars for parts of the tournament, they have managed to maintain a high level of competitiveness, defeating Norway to reach the semifinals. Although Declan Rice appeared to be a doubt for the match against Argentina, he is reportedly expected to be available, providing a major boost for Thomas Tuchel‘s team.

Declan Rice had been dealing with stomach issues that left him significantly limited in recent days. He was forced to stay almost three days in bed before facing Norway, head coach Thomas Tuchel reported. Despite this, the Three Lions have received a positive update, as the 27-year-old star is now fully fit and available to start against Argentina, according to Sky Sports, via X, formerly Twitter.

Being a cornerstone of Tuchel’s system, he is expected to start again alongside Elliot Anderson. With this duo in midfield, England may look to dominate Argentina by controlling the midfield battle and imposing their own rhythm on the game. Nonetheless, they may need Reece James’ contribution from right-back to provide additional defensive solidity in midfield.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

While Declan started the previous match, he was only able to play 45 minutes because of his physical issues. Unlike it, he is expected to be available for the full 90 minutes against Argentina, looking to make the same kind of impact he had in earlier matches. As in previous games, head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to make very few changes to his lineup, with the main uncertainty remaining on the wings.

Rice scored in the first half

Rice scored in the first half

England will still be without two players vs. Argentina

England have had to adapt to the absences of Reece James, Declan Rice, and several other players, all of whom have significantly affected their tactical approach. However, Thomas Tuchel will have both players available again. That does not mean they will not have to make adjustments to their squad, though, as they still have two key absences ahead of the match against Argentina.

Advertisement
Report: De Paul fighting for starting spot as Argentina prepare changes around Messi vs England

see also

Report: De Paul fighting for starting spot as Argentina prepare changes around Messi vs England

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will be without Jarell Quansah, as he was handed a three-match suspension following his red card against Mexico. As a result, England lose a valuable defensive backup who could also cover at full-back, forcing them to adapt. Jordan Henderson will also be unavailable after suffering a fractured arm during the celebrations, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: De Paul fighting for starting spot as Argentina prepare changes around Messi vs England

Report: De Paul fighting for starting spot as Argentina prepare changes around Messi vs England

According to reports, Lionel Scaloni is considering changes around Lionel Messi ahead of the clash with England, with Rodrigo De Paul potentially left out of the starting lineup.

Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to make changes to Lionel Messi’s Argentina XI with two key doubts for England clash

Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to make changes to Lionel Messi’s Argentina XI with two key doubts for England clash

Set to face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to make changes to Lionel Messi's Argentina XI, with two key doubts yet to be solved.

Why Argentina asked FIFA to wear the blue jersey against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Why Argentina asked FIFA to wear the blue jersey against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Argentina's request to use the blue kit in the 2026 World Cup semifinals against England has been accepted, but questions over the nature of the petition started to raise.

Lionel Messi finally faces England: Argentina star’s record against the other World Cup champions

Lionel Messi finally faces England: Argentina star’s record against the other World Cup champions

Lionel Messi is set to face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, adding the last World Cup champion he had yet to play against in his career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo