Report: England’s Thomas Tuchel receives a boost as Declan Rice is available for the 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Argentina

England have been one of the teams most affected by injuries throughout the 2026 World Cup. Despite losing several stars for parts of the tournament, they have managed to maintain a high level of competitiveness, defeating Norway to reach the semifinals. Although Declan Rice appeared to be a doubt for the match against Argentina, he is reportedly expected to be available, providing a major boost for Thomas Tuchel‘s team.

Declan Rice had been dealing with stomach issues that left him significantly limited in recent days. He was forced to stay almost three days in bed before facing Norway, head coach Thomas Tuchel reported. Despite this, the Three Lions have received a positive update, as the 27-year-old star is now fully fit and available to start against Argentina, according to Sky Sports, via X, formerly Twitter.

Being a cornerstone of Tuchel’s system, he is expected to start again alongside Elliot Anderson. With this duo in midfield, England may look to dominate Argentina by controlling the midfield battle and imposing their own rhythm on the game. Nonetheless, they may need Reece James’ contribution from right-back to provide additional defensive solidity in midfield.

While Declan started the previous match, he was only able to play 45 minutes because of his physical issues. Unlike it, he is expected to be available for the full 90 minutes against Argentina, looking to make the same kind of impact he had in earlier matches. As in previous games, head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to make very few changes to his lineup, with the main uncertainty remaining on the wings.

Rice scored in the first half

England will still be without two players vs. Argentina

England have had to adapt to the absences of Reece James, Declan Rice, and several other players, all of whom have significantly affected their tactical approach. However, Thomas Tuchel will have both players available again. That does not mean they will not have to make adjustments to their squad, though, as they still have two key absences ahead of the match against Argentina.

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Head coach Thomas Tuchel will be without Jarell Quansah, as he was handed a three-match suspension following his red card against Mexico. As a result, England lose a valuable defensive backup who could also cover at full-back, forcing them to adapt. Jordan Henderson will also be unavailable after suffering a fractured arm during the celebrations, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.