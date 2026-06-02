Julian Alvarez reportedly set to leave Atletico Madrid after 2026 World Cup despite club’s stance

Julian Alvarez has virtually decided on his future following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. While his exact destination remains unknown, it is highly likely he will not continue with Atletico Madrid, according to Argentine transfer insider Gaston Edul.

Atletico Madrid‘s official stance has consistently been that the forward is not for sale. The club recently reiterated this position through sarcastic social media posts, by joking about acquiring Barcelona players for absurdly low figures.

However, Edul reported that despite Atletico acting very tough in public, club officials privately acknowledge it will be nearly impossible to retain Alvarez for the upcoming season. As a result, a complicated and protracted transfer saga is expected, with Barcelona and potentially PSG leading the chase.

The Argentine insider also confirmed that Barcelona submitted a $116 million straight-cash offer with no players included for the forward, though the proposal was quickly rejected by Atletico management.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

While Diego Simeone’s side remains desperate to keep Alvarez, the Argentine international made his intentions clear by turning down an $11 million contract extension offer in order to pursue a career elsewhere.

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Barcelona preparing contingency plans for Alvarez

Should negotiations for Julian Alvarez fall through, Barcelona are already identifying alternative attacking targets. According to a report from Sport, England striker Harry Kane has emerged as the primary backup option to reinforce the Spanish club’s frontline.

With Kane’s $70 million release clause at Bayern Munich now expired, the German giants are reportedly willing to negotiate his departure for an estimated $86 million. The report further notes that the English forward would be highly interested in a move to the Camp Nou.