Harry Kane poised to break Gary Lineker’s legendary World Cup goal scoring record with England

Harry Kane will lead England into the 2026 World Cup with a singular, historic obsession: steering the Three Lions to their second-ever world title and their first since the legendary 1966 triumph. Yet, as the elite forward pursues ultimate collective glory, he is simultaneously on the precipice of eclipsing Gary Lineker’s iconic individual milestone as England’s all-time top scorer on the World Cup stage.

Lineker currently stands alone at the apex of English soccer history, having racked up 10 goals in just 12 World Cup appearances. The immense weight of Lineker’s record becomes even more staggering considering he achieved the feat across just two tournament cycles, cementing his legacy during unforgettable campaigns in 1986 and 1990.

Kane enters the expanded tournament in North America with an incredibly high probability of establishing a new statistical era for his country. The England captain has already tallied eight goals across his 11 career World Cup appearances, spanning the 2018 and 2022 editions.

With Thomas Tuchel’s England drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, pundits widely expect the Bayern Munich superstar to at least draw level with Lineker before the group stage concludes, given England’s status as the heavy favorite to win the group.

Tweet placeholder

Kane holds the ultimate longevity edge over Lineker

While Kane is still chasing Lineker’s specific tournament record, the 32-year-old striker already boasts an unmatched goalscoring portfolio that places him clear of any English legend across all international competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Pep Guardiola reportedly open to coach England in the future after Manchester City stint

Kane commands a massive leads as England’s all-time overall top scorer, sitting comfortably at the summit with 78 international goals. He holds an immense advantage over Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, who sits in second place with 53 goals.

Late legend Sir Bobby Charlton occupies the third spot with 49 tallies, while Lineker rounds out the Mount Rushmore of English scorers in fourth place with 48 goals.

Kane’s supreme all-time national team record appears untouchable for the foreseeable future. His closest active challenger is veteran forward Raheem Sterling, who sits a distant second with 20 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently playing his for Feyenoord, Sterling has not featured in an England squad since the 2022 World Cup, effectively ensuring that Kane’s historic scoring throne remains completely secure.