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‘It was really bad’, France legend Patrick Vieira criticizes the team after loss to Spain

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Vieira was critical with the team
© Simone Arveda/Getty ImagesVieira was critical with the team

There was much expectation at the 2026 World Cup for France as they had won every match before the semifinal, but Spain were able to stop them with a 2-0 victory. Patrick Vieira criticized the team for how they played in the match.

Vieira said: “There were big expectations for France to win the World Cup. We are all really disappointed by the result, but mostly by the performance. We needed our top players to perform today and they didn’t do it. It wasn’t one or two, it was all of them collectively. It was really bad.”

The former midfielder played a key role in helping France win the World Cup for the first time in their history on home soil in 1998. While his comments were harsh, they also reflected his experience in the competition.

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Vieira on Michael Olise

Even though Vieira was critical of France’s performance, he also acknowledged that Spain were the better team. Vieira said: I said before that Spain needed to be at their best to beat France, and they did it.”

Olise did not play well (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Olise did not play well (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Spain’s defensive display was one of the biggest reasons they reached the final, as they managed to neutralize France’s dangerous attack, with Michael Olise unable to make his usual impact.

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Vieira said: “Olise was the main man. We needed him to get on the ball, but they stopped him playing. He didn’t get on the ball. Spain won the game in every aspect. France didn’t turn up at all.”

Vieira had faith in his team

The defeat was disappointing for France because many believed the team was on course to reach the final. Vieira himself had said on ITV before the match that he expected France to get there.

Vieira said: I don’t see anybody really stopping the French team going to the final. I think France are not going to have any kind of issues playing against them because I think that France is a better team today than they were four years ago. But I don’t think Spain are a better team today than they were four years ago.”

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