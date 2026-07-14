‘We’ve silenced a lot of critics,’ Pau Cubarsí responds to Spain criticism before the World Cup

The first finalist of the 2026 World Cup is Spain after a 2-0 victory over France. In this competition, they have been a solid team based on a great defensive system that has only conceded one goal, something Pau Cubarsí admitted was doubted.

Cubarsí said: “There may have been some doubts about whether our defense and goalkeeper were good enough, but I think we’ve silenced a lot of critics. We’ve only conceded one goal and we’re in the final. We’re doing an incredible job, and this is everyone’s work, both those who play and those on the bench.”

This was the only part of the team that was criticized before the tournament, with Unai Simón leading the defense of Pedro Porro, Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella, who have all been fantastic and have only conceded against Belgium.

Cubarsí on being a young player

Being a player who represents Barcelona requires a lot of talent. However, it is not just about that because the mental aspect of the sport is crucial. Especially for a player in his position, experience plays a great role.

Cubarsí and Porro make a great pairing on the right for Spain (David Ramos/Getty Images)

All of this may not apply to the center back because he does not look like a 19-year-old player with the composure he displays in every match, something Cubarsí also commented on regarding his teammate.

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see also ‘It was really bad’, France legend Patrick Vieira criticizes the team after loss to Spain

Cubarsí said: “Maybe I am too young for everything I am experiencing, like Lamine (Yamal), but I want to tell people who perhaps have not taken that step yet and are 19 years old to wait that their opportunity will come. Soccer is something you have to enjoy, and if there is sacrifice, everything will turn out well. I encourage them to keep fighting for their dreams.”

Cubarsí thanked his family after the match

The calmness with which the team played against France was part of the victory that put them in the final. For Cubarsí, much of the credit should go to his family for helping him from the beginning.

Cubarsí said: “It’s a dream come true, and I’m very proud, both for myself and for my family, who have been with me every step of the way. Being in a World Cup final is something unique, and I owe all of this to them because they’ve helped me from the very beginning to get here.”

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