Declan Rice among three England players with fitness concerns ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash vs Norway

England face some uncertainty over their fitness heading into Saturday’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Norway, with head coach Thomas Tuchel monitoring the status of three key players in the days before kickoff.

According to Daily Mail, Declan Rice missed a second consecutive training session this week due to a sickness bug, which has aggravated an existing neural issue affecting his hamstring and lower back. The Arsenal midfielder has been managing the problem throughout the tournament, and the illness has only added to the concern within the camp.

Marc Guehi is the other major doubt, having picked up a hamstring strain during England’s 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16. What was initially described as fatigue was later confirmed as a strain, though the Manchester City defender remains hopeful of training Friday and being available for Norway.

There is better news on Reece James, who returned to full training on Thursday for the first time since picking up an injury in the group stage win over Ghana.

Reece James #24 of England is challenged by Gideon Mensah #14 of Ghana. (Getty Images)

His recovery is a significant boost given England’s already thin options at right-back — Jarell Quansah is serving a two-match suspension after his red card against Mexico, leaving Djed Spence as the only fit natural option at the position if James isn’t ready.

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The only match Rice didn’t start this tournament

Rice has been a fixture in England‘s midfield throughout the World Cup, with the exception of one match: the Group L clash against Panama. He was left out of the starting eleven after picking up a minor knock in the previous game against Ghana, with the FA describing the calf strapping he wore leaving that match as a precautionary measure rather than a sign of a serious injury.

With qualification already in reach, Tuchel opted not to risk Rice from the start, instead deploying a more attacking double pivot of Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham. Rice was introduced off the bench to manage his fitness ahead of the knockout rounds, and has started every match since.

Norway also dealing with fitness issues of their own

England aren’t the only side managing a rocky injury report. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken confirmed that several players had been battling illness in the buildup to the quarterfinal.

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Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen missed Norway’s tournament opener with a bug before recovering, while defender Marcus Holmgren Pedersen sat out the win over Brazil with a similar illness and has continued to deal with a lingering cough and fatigue.

Left-back David Moller Wolfe was forced off in stoppage time against Brazil with what appeared to be an injury, and his status for the match against England remains unclear. Howeve, Norway team doctor Ola Sand has since downplayed the concerns, stating that all players are healthy heading into the quarterfinal.