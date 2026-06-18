How to watch Czechia vs South Africa in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czechia vs South Africa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Czechia vs South Africa WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Thursday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Czechia enters this crucial second group stage match with a sense of urgency. Despite taking the lead against South Korea in their opening fixture, they ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat after surrendering control of the game. Having shown promise but failing to secure points, the pressure is now immense for the Czechs to deliver a victory against what is perceived as the weakest team in the group. This match represents their clearest path to three points and keeping their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds alive.

South Africa, on the other hand, is looking to recover from a disastrous start to their campaign. Their 2-0 loss to Mexico was defined by a lack of offensive threat and compounded by two red cards that left them demoralized. Bafana Bafana must produce a monumental turnaround in performance to compete in this fixture. For both nations, this clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is essentially a knockout game; a loss would all but confirm an early exit from the tournament.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round of matches painted two very different pictures for these teams. Czechia demonstrated a clear, if one-dimensional, game plan built around their physical advantages and set-piece prowess. While it yielded a goal, their inability to create from open play was a significant weakness. South Africa‘s performance was far more concerning, as they struggled with fundamental errors and lacked any discernible tactical cohesion, managing a meager 0.07 Expected Goals (xG) against Mexico.

The tactical battle will likely pit Czechia‘s direct, aerial-focused attack against a South African defense that must regroup after a poor showing. Czechia will aim to leverage their significant height advantage, particularly from corners and free kicks, with players like Tomáš Souček posing a major threat. South Africa‘s challenge will be to maintain defensive discipline, avoid costly mistakes, and find a way to support their lone striker on the counter-attack, a task made more difficult by key suspensions.

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Motivation is at its peak for both squads, as a defeat would be catastrophic. For Czechia, a win is non-negotiable if they hope to advance. They will view this as a must-win fixture before a tougher final group game against Mexico. South Africa is playing for pride and a chance to salvage their tournament hopes. They need to prove that their opening-day performance was an anomaly and that they have the quality to compete on the global stage.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Direct history between these two nations is virtually non-existent. Their only previous encounter was a 2-2 draw during the 1997 Confederations Cup, a result that offers little insight into this modern-day clash. The lack of a recent head-to-head record means both teams will be entering this match without the psychological baggage of past results against one another.

Looking at their records against opponents from similar confederations provides more context. Czechia’s last tournament appearance saw them lose 2-0 to African side Ghana in 2006. Conversely, South Africa holds a respectable record against European teams in the competition, with two wins, one draw, and two losses across five matches, including a memorable 2-1 victory over France in 2010.

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Recent statistical trends highlight the challenges facing South Africa. They have consistently struggled when entering matches as a significant underdog, failing to win any of the last five games where their odds were long, losing three of them. Furthermore, their attacking output has been minimal, as evidenced by their incredibly low xG in the opener. Czechia‘s 19 total attempts across their last three competitive matches in 2026 suggest they are not a high-volume shooting team, but they have enough quality to trouble a vulnerable South African backline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Czechia heads into this vital match with a full complement of players, while South Africa’s tactical options are severely limited by suspensions.

Miroslav Koubek‘s Czech side reported no injuries following their narrow loss to South Korea, giving the manager a full squad to choose from. This stability is a significant advantage as they look to build chemistry and execute their game plan more effectively.

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In stark contrast, South Africa will be without two key players. Midfielder Siphephelo Sithole and attacker Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards against Mexico. Their absence forces manager Hugo Broos into a reshuffle and robs the team of experience and creativity in crucial areas of the pitch.

Czechia Projected XI (3-4-3):

Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick.

This formation allows Czechia to maximize its strengths, with the wing-back duo of Coufal and Zeleny providing width. The midfield engine is powered by Tomáš Souček, whose aerial ability is a constant threat, while Patrik Schick is expected to lead the line and serve as the primary goal-scoring target.

South Africa Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Adams; Mofokeng, Mbatha, Appollis; Foster.

Forced changes mean South Africa will likely adopt a more conservative approach. The backline remains intact, but the midfield is reshuffled to compensate for the suspensions. Much of the attacking burden will fall on Lyle Foster, who will need quality service from the attacking midfielders to make an impact.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Czechia vs South Africa on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to this match but also to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can enjoy coverage of leagues like Liga MX or LaLiga, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. This plan provides live and on-demand access to all the covered games and events.

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SEE MORE: Read our World Cup TV schedule guide for more games.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.