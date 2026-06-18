World Cup 2026: What is the Czech Republic’s current FIFA world ranking?

The road back to soccer’s biggest stage has been a long and demanding one for the Czech Republic. After two decades away from the tournament, the national team finally secured its place at the 2026 World Cup through a campaign filled with resilience, dramatic comebacks, and nerve-shredding penalty shootouts. Now, with a talented squad and renewed belief, Czechia arrives in North America eager to show that its return is more than a brief appearance.

The Czech Republic enters the competition carrying a mixture of expectation and opportunity. While the nation has enjoyed regular appearances at the European Championship, qualification for the World Cup had remained elusive since 2006. That drought finally ended thanks to a group of players determined to restore the country’s standing on the international stage.

The Repre finished second behind Croatia in UEFA Group L, forcing the team into the playoffs. Their route to qualification was anything but comfortable, but it revealed a side capable of handling pressure and adversity.

The playoff semifinal against Ireland looked lost after the Czech Republic fell 2-0 behind within the opening 23 minutes. However, a penalty from Patrik Schick gave the team hope before Ladislav Krejci struck an 86th-minute equalizer, forcing extra time and eventually a penalty shootout victory.

A similar story unfolded in the playoff final against Denmark. The Czech Republic twice saw its lead erased, but remained composed during another tense shootout in Prague, eventually securing a place at the tournament after converting its chances from the spot.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking?

What’s Czechia’s FIFA world ranking?

After years of inconsistency, the Czech Republic arrives at the tournament with a respectable standing in international soccer. The national team is currently ranked 40th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, having climbed several places before the tournament began.

While the ranking places the Czech Republic below some of the competition’s heavyweights, it also reflects a team that has regained stability after a turbulent qualifying campaign. The squad sits alongside other competitive nations and enters the tournament knowing that rankings alone rarely determine World Cup success.

Group A Team FIFA World Ranking Mexico 15th South Korea 25th Czech Republic 40th South Africa 60th

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Historically, the Czech Republic has reached far greater heights. The nation previously climbed as high as second in the FIFA rankings during the late 1990s and again in the mid-2000s, a period widely considered the golden era of modern Czech soccer.

see also Who is Tori Penso, the referee for the Czechia vs South Africa match at the 2026 World Cup?

Chance to surprise again

The Czech Republic enters Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa. None of those opponents can be taken lightly, but neither are they considered among the tournament’s leading favorites.

That creates a realistic opportunity for the Czech Republic to reach the knockout stage. The team’s recent performances suggest it can compete effectively in tight, physical matches where organization and mentality become decisive factors.

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Patrik Schick of Czech Republic celebrates after scoring

History suggests that the underdog role often suits the Czech Republic. Whether as modern Czechia or as former Czechoslovakia, the nation has frequently produced its best tournament performances when expectations were low.

After a 20-year absence, the Czech Republic finally has another opportunity to write its story on the global stage. With Miroslav Koubek guiding the team, Patrik Schick leading the attack, and a squad built on resilience and determination, the nation will hope its long-awaited return becomes one of the tournament’s most memorable stories.

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