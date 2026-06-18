Who is Tori Penso, the referee for the Czechia vs South Africa match at the 2026 World Cup?

The pressure is already mounting ahead of a crucial Group A showdown between Czechia and South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. With both national teams seeking their first points of the tournament, another storyline has also emerged around Tori Penso, whose appointment for the match has attracted significant attention.

Both teams arrive in Atlanta after disappointing opening defeats. Czechia surrendered a lead in a 2-1 loss to South Korea, while South Africa fell 2-0 to co-host Mexico, leaving little margin for error heading into the second round of group-stage matches. The expanded 48-team World Cup offers more opportunities to advance, but neither Czechia nor South Africa can afford another setback.

A victory would place either national team back in contention for a place in the knockout rounds. However, finishing third is no guarantee of progression, as only the best-performing third-place teams across the tournament will move forward.

The Czech Republic initially showed promise against South Korea. The European side took the lead through captain Ladislav Krejci and appeared on course for a positive result before conceding twice during the closing stages.

Vladimir Darida #8 of Czechia is challenged by Thapelo Maseko #12 of South Africa

South Africa endured an even more difficult opening match. The African representative struggled to impose itself against Mexico and eventually finished the game with only nine players after two red cards compounded an already challenging evening.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking?

Who is Tori Penso?

While the focus naturally falls on the players, the referee assigned to the contest has become a major talking point. Tori Penso of the United States will officiate the Group A encounter, making history as the first American woman ever selected to referee a men’s FIFA World Cup match.

Tori Penso

The appointment represents another milestone in a career that has consistently broken new ground. Born in Florida, Penso first gained widespread recognition in 2020 when she became the first woman in two decades to referee a Major League Soccer match. Her rise has continued rapidly since then.

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In 2023, she officiated the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England, becoming the first American referee to oversee that showpiece event. She is also one of only two female on-field referees appointed for the 2026 World Cup.

see also World Cup 2026: What is the Czech Republic’s current FIFA world ranking?

Tori Penso and her officiating team set unprecedented World Cup milestone

Penso arrives at the tournament with extensive experience across both domestic and international soccer. Since joining FIFA’s international referees list in 2021, she has worked in Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League, Olympic competitions, FIFA Club World Cups, and numerous international tournaments.

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Statistics suggest she prefers a balanced approach to officiating. Across 109 matches in various competitions, she has issued 423 yellow cards and only four red cards, indicating a willingness to manage games without excessive disciplinary intervention.

Referee Tori Penso and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa

Her officiating team will also make history. Assistant referees Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt will join Penso, creating the only all-female on-field officiating trio at the 2026 World Cup. The group previously worked together during the 2025 U.S. Open Cup final and has become one of the most respected officiating crews in international soccer.

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