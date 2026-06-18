World Cup 2026: What is Switzerland current FIFA world ranking?

Switzerland is currently making its 13th World Cup appearance in North America, highlighting a remarkable run of international development despite the nation’s relatively small population. Looking to finally break through the round of 16 ceiling in the modern era, the Nati enters the competition firmly established as one of Europe’s most consistent squads.

According to the final official FIFA world ranking update ahead of the tournament, Switzerland sits in 19th place globally with 1650 total points. The Swiss side has maintained a steady presence inside the global top 20 since September 2012, though their historical peak dates back to the ranking system’s infancy in 1993, when they reached an all-time high of third.

Despite tournament co-hosts Canada occupying the top-seeded slot during the group draw, Switzerland remains heavily favored to secure advancement to the knockout stages. The Swiss lead Group B ahead of Les Rouges at 32nd, tournament newcomers Qatar at 49th, and a resilient Bosnia and Herzegovina squad sitting in 64th place globally.

Switzerland dominated its UEFA qualification group to punch its ticket to North America, executing an unbeaten campaign that featured four victories and two draws. While the national team historically reached the tournament quarterfinals in 1934, 1938, and 1954, they have struggled to replicate that deep knockout success in recent decades.

Gregor Kobel #1 of Switzerland and Mahmoud Abunada #1 of Qatar walk onto the field.

This 2026 campaign marks Switzerland’s 13th trip to soccer’s grandest international stage. Across their previous tournament appearances, the Nati played 41 total matches, accumulating an all-time World Cup record of 13 wins, nine draws, and 19 defeats.

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Switzerland’s World Cup schedule

Following a competitive 1-1 draw against Qatar in their June 13 tournament opener, the Swiss must secure positive results in their remaining fixtures to guarantee advancement. The Nati returns to the pitch on June 18 to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before wrapping up group-stage play against Canada on June 24.