How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Qatar could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

The final round of matches in 2026 World Cup Group B could provide a clear picture of who will advance to the next stage. Before that, Canada and Qatar meet in a match that could have a major impact on the standings.

It was not the best debut for Canada in front of their fans, although they left with a positive feeling because it could have been worse against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In a match where they fell behind, they were at least able to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Qatar also had a historic first match, even if it ended in a 1-1 draw as well. They were facing the group’s top team, Switzerland, and went down 1-0, but scored in the final minute to earn their first point in the competition and keep their knockout-round hopes alive.

How Canada’s win vs Qatar impacts the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 earlier in the day, leaving the winners with 4 points and a +3 goal difference, while the losing side has 1 point and a -3 goal difference. If Canada beat Qatar, they would join Switzerland on 4 points, while Qatar would need to avoid a heavy defeat to stay in the race for a third-place finish.

Larin scored against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

How Canada’s draw vs Qatar impacts the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

If Canada draw with Qatar, they would need a win in their final match to take the group. Canada and Qatar would be tied for second place with 2 points and a 0 goal difference, Switzerland would lead alone with 4 points, and Bosnia and Herzegovina would remain last with 1 point.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is Canada current FIFA world ranking?

How Canada’s loss vs Qatar impacts the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

A loss to Qatar would put Canada at serious risk of missing out on a top-two finish. Switzerland and Qatar would lead the group with 4 points each heading into the final match, while Canada would be tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina in third place on 1 point, with goal difference potentially determining their position after the match.