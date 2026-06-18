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Why is Yann Sommer missing the 2026 World Cup for Switzerland

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Yann Sommer of Switzerland in action
© Getty ImagesYann Sommer of Switzerland in action

Switzerland heads into the 2026 World Cup carrying genuine optimism after another impressive qualification campaign, but one familiar face will not be part of the journey. Yann Sommer’s absence has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Swiss national team, leaving many supporters wondering why the legendary goalkeeper is missing from a tournament where Switzerland hopes to make history.

The national team arrives in North America for its sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, determined to improve on previous campaigns and finally move beyond the quarterfinal stage. With experienced leaders combining with an exciting new generation, coach Murat Yakin believes Switzerland has the quality to produce its finest World Cup performance yet.

The Red Crosses earned their place at the tournament after comfortably topping their UEFA qualifying group, finishing ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia, and Sweden. The campaign showcased a disciplined and organized side that remained unbeaten, collecting four victories and two draws while conceding only two goals.

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One of the team’s greatest strengths is the balance throughout the squad, as Captain Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez provide leadership and experience. Meanwhile, younger players, including Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, and Johan Manzambi, offer creativity and energy. However, the country’s former captain, Yann Sommer, will not be participating in a major event for the first time in more than ten years.

yann sommer switzerland

Yann Sommer of Switzerland celebrates

Why Yann Sommer is missing the 2026 World Cup

The reason behind Yann Sommer’s absence has nothing to do with injury or selection. The veteran goalkeeper retired from international soccer in August 2024 following the conclusion of Euro 2024, bringing an outstanding 12-year career with Switzerland to an end.

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Sommer decided to focus entirely on his club career with Inter, closing the chapter on an international journey that included 94 appearances, three World Cups, and three European Championships. His final appearance came in Switzerland’s Euro 2024 quarterfinal defeat to England on penalties.

yann sommer switzerland

Yann Sommer of Switzerland celebrates after saving the decisive penalty taken by Kylian Mbappe of France

Few goalkeepers have left a greater legacy in Swiss soccer. His unforgettable penalty save against Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 shootout victory over France remains one of the defining moments in Switzerland’s soccer history, while his 35 international clean sheets underline his consistency between the posts.

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Gregor Kobel steps into the spotlight

With Sommer retired, Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has become Switzerland’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Although he spent several years serving as Sommer’s understudy, Kobel has gradually established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable goalkeepers.

kobel switzerland

Gregor Kobel #1 of Switzerland reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland

The 28-year-old already possesses valuable international experience, including appearances during the 2022 World Cup. Switzerland believes Kobel has the quality to continue the high standards set by his predecessor while adding his own presence to the defensive unit. Behind Kobel, Marvin Keller and Yvon Mvogo provide additional depth, but there is little doubt over who will start throughout the tournament.

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