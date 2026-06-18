World Cup 2026: What is Qatar current FIFA world ranking?

Qatar arrive at the 2026 World Cup seeking to rewrite their international reputation. The Maroons are currently ranked No. 56 in the official FIFA world rankings, giving them a clear underdog status in a balanced Group B. They face stiff competition to reach the knockout rounds alongside European mainstays Switzerland (No. 19), co-hosts Canada (No. 30), and Bosnia & Herzegovina (No. 64).

Following a brutal 2022 campaign on home soil where they failed to secure a single point, the Qatari squad lands in North America hungry for redemption. Their primary objective is simple yet historic: secure their first-ever World Cup points.

Boasting a squad clear of massive, high-profile global superstars—with the vast majority of the roster playing domestically in the Qatar Stars League—the team will have to rely on collective synergy to beat the odds and navigate into the Round of 32.

They do, however, possess elite tactical leadership on the bench. Veteran Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui is at the helm for his first major World Cup deployment, bringing a high-end pedigree from past managerial stints with the Spanish National Team, Real Madrid, West Ham, and Wolverhampton.

ulen Lopetegui, Head Coach of Qatar. (Getty Images)

How Qatar qualified for the 2026 World Cup

What makes this World Cup cycle incredibly distinct for Qatar is that they earned their ticket through the fires of the AFC qualification rounds, whereas their 2022 appearance was automatically granted as the host nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Qatar cruised through the early stages, completely dominating Group A. They finished atop the standings with 16 points out of a possible 18, ending the round entirely undefeated with five wins and a draw.

The competition stiffened significantly at Phase 3. Qatar finished fourth in a grueling group with 13 points across 10 matches—relegating them to the fourth round while powerhouses Iran and Uzbekistan snatched the automatic group tickets.

Forced into a winner-take-all triangular playoff against Oman and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar showed their resilience. They secured four points across two high-stakes matches (one win, one draw) to top the table and book their tickets to North America.

Advertisement