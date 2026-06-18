Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

World Cup 2026: What is Bosnia and Herzegovina current FIFA world ranking?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesEdin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured its World Cup ticket following a dramatic run through the UEFA qualifying playoffs back in March. The Dragons are now heading to their second-ever World Cup appearance, carrying renewed optimism into the 2026 tournament despite sitting well below their all-time peak in the global standings.

In the last official update of the FIFA Ranking prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina is ranked in 64th place with 1387 points. Suffering a drop over the last years, Bosnia’s best ranking in history was when they were sitting in 13th back in August 2013 in the anteroom of the 2014 World Cup.

Competing in a highly balanced Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina faces stiff competition to assert dominance despite its European pedigree. Switzerland currently anchors the top of the group’s rankings at 19th with 1640.92 points, followed by Canada at 32nd with 1551.50 points, and Qatar at 49th after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Swiss side.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Dragons navigated a grueling qualification path to book their spot in North America after finishing second in their initial qualifying group. During the high-stakes March playoff bracket, Bosnia first eliminated Wales in a tense semifinal shootout before knocking out four-time World Cup champion Italy on penalties to seal their tournament berth.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 2026 tournament marks only the second time Bosnia has qualified for soccer’s biggest international stage. Their lone prior appearance came during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they finished group play with a 1-2 record following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Argentina, a 1-0 loss to Nigeria, and a 3-1 victory over Iran.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026: What is South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking?

see also

World Cup 2026: What is South Africa’s current FIFA world ranking?

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup schedule

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Canada in their June 12 tournament opener, Bosnia’s aspirations of reaching the knockout stage remain firmly within reach. The Dragons return to the pitch today, June 18, to face Switzerland at Los Angeles Stadium before wrapping up group play against Qatar on June 24 at Seattle Stadium.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup 2026: What is Qatar current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Qatar current FIFA world ranking?

Qatar will look to pull off a shock run at the 2026 World Cup as they embark on just their second-ever appearance in the tournament's history.

World Cup 2026: What is Switzerland current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Switzerland current FIFA world ranking?

Still in the top 20 best ranked nations in the FIFA Ranking, Switzerland is competing in its 13th World Cup.

Why is Yann Sommer missing the 2026 World Cup for Switzerland

Why is Yann Sommer missing the 2026 World Cup for Switzerland

Yann Sommer's absence has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Swiss national team, leaving many supporters wondering why the legendary goalkeeper is missing from a tournament where Switzerland hopes to make history.

Carlo Ancelotti officially learns Neymar’s status for 2026 World Cup Group C clash vs Haiti as Brazil hopes to regain momentum after Morocco slip

Carlo Ancelotti officially learns Neymar’s status for 2026 World Cup Group C clash vs Haiti as Brazil hopes to regain momentum after Morocco slip

As the five-time world champion looks to get its campaign back on track, fresh details have emerged regarding the superstar forward's situation ahead of the must-win encounter.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo