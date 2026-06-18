World Cup 2026: What is Bosnia and Herzegovina current FIFA world ranking?

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured its World Cup ticket following a dramatic run through the UEFA qualifying playoffs back in March. The Dragons are now heading to their second-ever World Cup appearance, carrying renewed optimism into the 2026 tournament despite sitting well below their all-time peak in the global standings.

In the last official update of the FIFA Ranking prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina is ranked in 64th place with 1387 points. Suffering a drop over the last years, Bosnia’s best ranking in history was when they were sitting in 13th back in August 2013 in the anteroom of the 2014 World Cup.

Competing in a highly balanced Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina faces stiff competition to assert dominance despite its European pedigree. Switzerland currently anchors the top of the group’s rankings at 19th with 1640.92 points, followed by Canada at 32nd with 1551.50 points, and Qatar at 49th after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Swiss side.

The Dragons navigated a grueling qualification path to book their spot in North America after finishing second in their initial qualifying group. During the high-stakes March playoff bracket, Bosnia first eliminated Wales in a tense semifinal shootout before knocking out four-time World Cup champion Italy on penalties to seal their tournament berth.

Bastoni was sent off during the first half of the match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 2026 tournament marks only the second time Bosnia has qualified for soccer’s biggest international stage. Their lone prior appearance came during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they finished group play with a 1-2 record following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Argentina, a 1-0 loss to Nigeria, and a 3-1 victory over Iran.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup schedule

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Canada in their June 12 tournament opener, Bosnia’s aspirations of reaching the knockout stage remain firmly within reach. The Dragons return to the pitch today, June 18, to face Switzerland at Los Angeles Stadium before wrapping up group play against Qatar on June 24 at Seattle Stadium.