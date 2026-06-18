How Mexico’s win, draw, or loss vs South Korea could impact the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

Following a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opener, co-hosts Mexico sit before a golden opportunity at the Estadio Guadalajara. A strong performance against South Korea could secure El Tri an early passport into the tournament’s next stage.

Both Mexico and South Korea enter the fixture tied atop Group A with three points apiece. Javier Aguirre’s men currently hold the technical edge in first place courtesy of a slightly superior goal differential.

The baseline pressure for this clash shifted slightly following the other group fixture, where Czechia and South Africa played out a 1-1 draw—leaving both trailing at the bottom of the table.

Consequently, a victory for either side on the Guadalajara pitch will automatically seal a spot in the Round of 32, while a draw leaves both firmly in control of their destinies.

Raul Jimenez celebrates a goal for Mexico. (Getty Images)

What happens if Mexico beats South Korea

If Mexico walk out of Guadalajara with all three points, they automatically advance to the Round of 32. Their final group-stage match against Czechia would simply become a tactical battle to determine whether they advance as group winners or as the runners-up.

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What happens if Mexico and South Korea draw

Should the teams split the points, both Mexico and South Korea will move to 4 points at the top of the table. Under this script, a simple draw in their final respective group matches would be mathematically sufficient to push both nations safely through to the knockouts.

What happens if Mexico lose to South Korea

A loss means South Korea leave Guadalajara with a knockout berth in hand, forcing Mexico to fight for survival on the final matchday. Even with a loss in their last matchday, El Tri’s road remain highly manageable.

Facing Czechia in their final game, a win or a draw automatically books their advancement. Because FIFA’s primary tiebreaker relies on head-to-head results, Mexico’s opening 2-0 win over South Africa guarantees they hold the mathematical leverage even if both finish level on points.

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