What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Austria?

The Argentina FIFA ranking remains anchored at the absolute pinnacle of international soccer, holding strong at 1st in the world ahead of today’s highly anticipated Group J showdown against Austria.

Updated live directly before kickoff on the inside.FIFA metrics board, the reigning world champions command the global hierarchy, closely pursued by European giants France and Spain.

La Albiceleste enter the turf at MetLife Stadium carrying maximum points following a clinical and dominant display to ignite their title defense. A commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria on Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup ensured that Argentina added to their coefficient baseline rather than leaving the door open for live ranking shifts.

The Group J competitive balance

While the Argentina FIFA ranking establishes them as the statistical powerhouse of the tournament, Group J’s live landscape indicates that today’s fixture will be anything but straightforward.

Austria enters the pitch climbing rapidly up to 21st place globally following a spectacular 3-1 opening-round victory over Jordan. The technical breakdown of the Group J table reveals the stakes on the line:

Group J standing

Country Live FIFA Rank Points Goal Difference Argentina 1st 3 +3 Austria 21st 3 +2 Jordan 68rd 0 -2 Algeria 29th 0 -3

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While Argentina holds a clear historical and structural advantage over the 21st-ranked Europeans, Ralf Rangnick’s intense pressing system will heavily challenge their build-up play.

Sustaining the historic peak

To appreciate Argentina’s grasp on the first-place seat, their current trajectory highlights an exceptionally stable era following their triumph in Qatar. Historically, the South American giants have spent a total of 1,676 days at number one in the world across their history, trailing only Brazil and Spain in total historical longevity at the apex.

Their lowest historical dip occurred back in 1996 when structural transitions saw them drop briefly to 24th globally. Today, backed by a world-class core, the top-ranked nation is heavily primed to dictate the tempo of the game.

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Securing another three points today will not only secure safe passage into the knockout rounds of 32 but will mathematically solidify Argentina’s position as the team to beat on the global stage.