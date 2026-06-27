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What is Jordan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Mousa Altamari of Jordan.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesMousa Altamari of Jordan.

The final matchday of Group J brings a pure David vs. Goliath narrative to the world stage as Jordan prepares to cross paths with the sport’s ultimate heavyweight block.

Having successfully realized a generation-defining dream by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup, the Asian representatives are embracing an unforgettable learning experience. Heading into this historic on-field assignment, Jordan sits at 72nd in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, carrying 1,355.89 coefficient points on the live global scale.

Argentina moved to second place in the FIFA rankings after France’s victory over Norway. The massive statistical separation between Argentina and Jordan sets up the single biggest ranking disparity in the section, giving Jordan the ultimate “nothing to lose” freedom on the pitch.

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Group J standing and global rank

Jordan enters this match following highly competitive, yet educational losses against Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1). While Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina has already punched its ticket to the Round of 32 with a perfect six points, the underdogs are playing for national pride and a historic performance.

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

The group metrics shape up as follows before the simultaneous kickoffs:

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
Argentina2nd6+5
Austria22nd30
Algeria29th3-2
Jordan72nd0-3

Historical trajectory

Jordan’s presence at 72nd in the world marks a steady consolidation period compared to their deeper historical data. The nation recorded its absolute lowest structural floor in July 1996, when they slid all the way to 152nd globally.

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Conversely, their absolute competitive peak was reached during a brilliant continental cycle in late 2004, when they briefly climbed to an all-time high of 37th in the world.

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