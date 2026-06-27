Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Colombia vs Portugal confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group K game

With one match left to play in 2026 World Cup Group K, there is still plenty to be decided as Colombia and Portugal battle for first place. The lineups have been confirmed with Cristiano Ronaldo ready to start.

This promises to be a tense match even though both teams have already qualified for the next round. Colombia lead the group with six points, meaning a draw would be enough to secure first place. Portugal, meanwhile, must win after dropping points in their draw with DR Congo.

Colombia sit at the top of the standings after beating Uzbekistan 3-1 and edging DR Congo 1-0. Portugal are second with four points following their 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. DR Congo are third with one point, while Uzbekistan are bottom without a point.

Colombia vs Portugal lineups

For this match, Néstor Lorenzo opted for the following lineup for Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz.

Ronaldo scored two goals in two matches (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Roberto Martínez picked this lineup for Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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see also Colombia vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Their next match

The winner of Group K will play a third-placed team on July 3, while the runner-up will face England, Ghana or Croatia, whoever finishes second in Group L, on July 2.