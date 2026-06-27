Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Who, when and where will England and Croatia play in the Round of 32? Group L final standings

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane #9 of England and Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.
© Richard Pelham/Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England and Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.

England and Croatia have secured their future at the 2026 World Cup, booking their places in the Round of 32. While Zlatko Dalić’s team suffered a defeat in their first game, they managed to secure two victories, recovering their consistency. Thomas Tuchel’s team also secured two victories, consolidating their top spot. As a result, the Group B standings are now fully determined, meaning both national teams already know their opponents, venues, and match dates.

Zlatko Dalić has managed to restructure Croatia’s sporting project. With Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić as their veteran leaders, they have balanced their experience with young talent. As in their golden era, they have built their team around numerous midfielders to dominate the tempo of the game. However, their wing-backs have been shining, taking advantage of the space to create chances that Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic have managed to convert.

Applying a high press and a possession-based style of play, England comfortably defeated Panama. To do so, Harry Kane remained the focal point of the team, dropping deep to receive the ball. In addition, he also excelled in the goalscoring department, alongside Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford on the wings. Maintaining defensive solidity, they consistently caused problems for their opponents, showing why they are among the tournament’s top contenders.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Round of 32 venues and opponents for England, Croatia

After finishing as the winners of Group L, England will face the third-placed team from Group I, Senegal. Far from being an easy match, they will come up against one of the most attack-minded teams at the 2026 World Cup. The Round of 32 match will be played at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m. EST. As a result, Thomas Tuchel’s team will not have much time to recover before the match.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane of England

Croatia have managed to recover from their disappointing start, winning their last two matches to secure their place as the runners-up. As a result, they will face the second-place team from Group K, which will be either Portugal or Colombia depending on today’s result. The match will be played at Toronto Stadium on July 3 at 9:30 PM EST. Therefore, Luka Modrić’s team face a very difficult challenge in their bid to reach the Round of 16.

Advertisement
How many teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage? Third-place rules explained

see also

How many teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage? Third-place rules explained

Group L Full Standings: Latest Rankings Revealed

England managed to demonstrate their favoritism in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, securing two key victories that earned them first place. Croatia secured second place with two victories, earning six points. Ghana still have a chance to compete in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but it depends on the tiebreakers. Finally, Panama delivered competitive performances, but they did not manage to earn any points in the tournament.

PointsGoal-Difference
1. England7 4
2. Croatia6 0
3. Ghana4 0
4. Panama1 -4
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Reece James playing for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Reece James playing for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

England arrive as the clear favorites to defeat Panama, as they are one of the strongest attacking teams at the 2026 World Cup. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel faces a defensive challenge, as he will be without Reece James, a significant absence.

Why isn’t Declan Rice starting for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Declan Rice starting for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

With England looking for the first spot in Group L against Panama, the Three Lions won't be counting with Declan Rice among the starters.

Is Harry Kane playing? Panama vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Is Harry Kane playing? Panama vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Despite their latest draw to Ghana, England arrive as top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. To achieve that, they face today Panama, chasing a victory to remain as leaders of the Group L. In light of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Harry Kane’s presence.

How to watch Panama vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Panama vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Panama and England are scheduled to meet in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo