Who, when and where will England and Croatia play in the Round of 32? Group L final standings

England and Croatia have secured their future at the 2026 World Cup, booking their places in the Round of 32. While Zlatko Dalić’s team suffered a defeat in their first game, they managed to secure two victories, recovering their consistency. Thomas Tuchel’s team also secured two victories, consolidating their top spot. As a result, the Group B standings are now fully determined, meaning both national teams already know their opponents, venues, and match dates.

Zlatko Dalić has managed to restructure Croatia’s sporting project. With Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić as their veteran leaders, they have balanced their experience with young talent. As in their golden era, they have built their team around numerous midfielders to dominate the tempo of the game. However, their wing-backs have been shining, taking advantage of the space to create chances that Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic have managed to convert.

Applying a high press and a possession-based style of play, England comfortably defeated Panama. To do so, Harry Kane remained the focal point of the team, dropping deep to receive the ball. In addition, he also excelled in the goalscoring department, alongside Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford on the wings. Maintaining defensive solidity, they consistently caused problems for their opponents, showing why they are among the tournament’s top contenders.

Round of 32 venues and opponents for England, Croatia

After finishing as the winners of Group L, England will face the third-placed team from Group I, Senegal. Far from being an easy match, they will come up against one of the most attack-minded teams at the 2026 World Cup. The Round of 32 match will be played at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m. EST. As a result, Thomas Tuchel’s team will not have much time to recover before the match.

Harry Kane of England

Croatia have managed to recover from their disappointing start, winning their last two matches to secure their place as the runners-up. As a result, they will face the second-place team from Group K, which will be either Portugal or Colombia depending on today’s result. The match will be played at Toronto Stadium on July 3 at 9:30 PM EST. Therefore, Luka Modrić’s team face a very difficult challenge in their bid to reach the Round of 16.

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Group L Full Standings: Latest Rankings Revealed

England managed to demonstrate their favoritism in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, securing two key victories that earned them first place. Croatia secured second place with two victories, earning six points. Ghana still have a chance to compete in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but it depends on the tiebreakers. Finally, Panama delivered competitive performances, but they did not manage to earn any points in the tournament.