Why isn’t Cristian Romero playing for Argentina against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina remain one of the best national teams in the world. After securing two consecutive victories at the 2026 World Cup, they arrive as the clear favorites to defeat Jordan in their final group-stage match. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni faces a major problem: Cristian Romero will not be available for the match, representing a significant absence in the defensive line.

Cristian Romero suffered discomfort in his right knee in the last match against Austria. However, he does not appear to have suffered a serious injury, as he reportedly underwent an MRI scan that confirmed there was no ligament damage, as per Gastón Edul, a well-known Argentinean journalist. While the president of the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, stated that no such MRI took place, his injury still appears to be less serious than expected.

“I think he’s doing well. He didn’t train today, and he didn’t train with the group yesterday either, but he’s taking part and doing intense work. At this point, it’s less serious than we thought. We’ll see how he progresses over the next few days, but it’s much less serious than we expected, and that gives us peace of mind,” Lionel Scaloni told ESPN.

With this already being the second injury to his knee this season, Cristian Romero may not appear as a starter in the Round of 32, but rather until the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. With this, head coach Lionel Scaloni would look to reduce the possibility of a recurrence of the knee injury, which would be quite serious. In addition, Argentina maintain great squad depth, making it not so necessary to force his physical condition.

Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina comes on as a substitution replacing Cristian Romero #13.

Who can take Cristian Romero’s spot in Argentina vs Jordan?

As one of the best national teams at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina may not have too much trouble defeating Jordan. Following Cristian Romero’s injury, Lionel Scaloni will rely on Nicolás Otamendi as the leader of the defense, according to Gastón Edul. With this, he is looking to add experience and leadership, as Otamendi delivered a strong performance against Austria and has proven to be one of the team’s best players despite his veteran status.

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Alongside Otamendi, Scaloni could make more adjustments to the defensive line vs Jordan. As a result, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marco Senesi, and Gonzalo Montiel could start for Argentina. Far from underestimating their opponents, they are looking to give their biggest stars some rest, as they are very close to securing first place in Group J. Nevertheless, they are still aiming for a victory to arrive at the knockout stage in top form.