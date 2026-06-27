How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Argentina face Jordan at Dallas Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 of Group J, though unlike most closing fixtures across the tournament, this one carries no real qualification drama for either side.

Lionel Scaloni’s side wrapped up top spot in the group well before kickoff, cruising through the first two matchdays with a 3-0 win over Algeria followed by a 2-0 victory over Austria, a performance in which Lionel Messi scored twice to surpass Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. That run leaves the defending champions on a perfect six points, already through as Group J winners regardless of what happens against Jordan.

Jordan, meanwhile, arrive at this fixture with their tournament already over. The World Cup debutants opened with a 3-1 loss to Austria before falling 2-1 to Algeria, leaving them on zero points and eliminated heading into the final round of group games.

Because both teams’ fates are already sealed, the result of this match will have no bearing on who advances out of Group J. The real stakes for second and third place rest entirely on the simultaneous Algeria vs Austria clash in Kansas City, which will decide the group’s runner-up.

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What happens if Argentina beat Jordan?

A win for Argentina would close out the group stage with a perfect nine points, the best possible send-off for Scaloni’s side ahead of the Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

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What happens if Argentina and Jordan draw?

A draw would leave Argentina on seven points, still comfortably the group winners and unaffected in terms of seeding, since their place atop Group J was already mathematically locked in. For Jordan, a draw would mean ending their World Cup debut with a single point on the board.

What happens if Argentina lose to Jordan?

Even a loss would not threaten Argentina’s position, since their six-point cushion from the first two matchdays guarantees them top spot in Group J no matter the result against Jordan.

For Jordan, an upset win would provide a respectable note to end their historic first World Cup campaign on, lifting them to three points, but it would still leave them well short of catching either Algeria or Austria in the race for third place, ending their tournament at the bottom of Group J.

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