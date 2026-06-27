Nico Williams issues emotional injury update: ‘Today is one of the worst days of my life’

Nico Williams‘ campaign at the 2026 World Cup has not gone according to plan, with a lingering injury severely limiting his playing time. To make matters worse, the Spain winger suffered another devastating fitness setback during the final group-stage match against Uruguay, later taking to social media to share a heartbreaking update: “Today is one of the worst days of my life.”

On Friday, with Spain holding a 1-0 lead over Uruguay, head coach Luis de la Fuente subbed out Lamine Yamal to give Williams some valuable match rhythm in the 76th minute. Deep into stoppage time, with La Celeste on the verge of tournament elimination, Nicolas de la Cruz leveled Williams with a reckless, heavy tackle that left the forward crumpled on the pitch.

Following the final whistle, De la Fuente confirmed that Williams left the field experiencing severe discomfort, and subsequent medical tests revealed a brand-new muscle tear. Devastated by the diagnosis, the Athletic Bilbao star posted an emotional message to his fans detailing his physical and mental struggles.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life,” Williams wrote on his social media accounts. “I am injured again after a very complicated year, in which pubalgia won many battles against me, but not the war. I managed to overcome it with hard work, sacrifice, and, above all, responsibility.“

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While detailing the immense psychological toll of his season-long battle with chronic groin pain and a pre-tournament hamstring strain, the winger directly addressed the costly incident against Uruguay: “Yesterday, a new injury was inflicted upon me following an action in which a fellow professional acted out of frustration, discontent, and sadness over the situation he was going through. It was a play that, in my opinion, could have been avoided because it was completely unnecessary.“

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see also Alex Baena sends Spain to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after a 1-0 win vs Uruguay

Despite his clear frustration with De la Cruz’s reckless tackle, the dynamic winger made sure to thank the fans for their overwhelming support as he begins his rehabilitation. “The story has not ended; see you as soon as possible in this World Cup,” Nico Williams concluded.

Is Nico Williams out of the 2026 World Cup?

Following the physical battle against Uruguay, both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino emerged as major injury concerns, leaving their tournament status up in the air. However, the RFEF issued a official medical update on Saturday, offering a glimmer of hope by indicating that neither player has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

“Radiological tests performed on Yeremy Pino rule out a fracture, diagnosing him with an acromioclavicular sprain,” the Spanish Royal Federation’s statement read. “For his part, Nico Williams is suffering from a muscle injury in his right adductor following a heavy trauma caused by a tackle in the match against Uruguay. Both injuries are of a moderate grade, and their recovery progress will determine their availability.“

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While the federation’s medical staff refused to rule the duo out entirely, they noted that both players still have a realistic chance of featuring if Spain makes a deep run. Spain’s high-stakes Round of 32 clash is scheduled for Thursday, July 2nd, against either Austria or Algeria, a turnaround time that is likely too short for Williams to return, though a deep tournament run by La Roja could open the door for a later appearance.