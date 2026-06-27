Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal is set to battle Colombia for Matchday 3 of Group K at the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With the top spot in the group completely on the line, questions are rising over head coach Roberto Martinez’s decision to name Rafael Leao to the substitute bench.

Leao will start on the bench due to a tactical decision by Martinez. Since the start of the tournament, the AC Milan forward has primarily been utilized as a reserve, and after failing to fully impress in his limited minutes over the first two matches, the Spanish manager has opted to keep him in a super-sub role.

For this high-stakes clash against Colombia, Martinez has chosen an attacking frontline featuring Joao Felix and Pedro Neto on the left and right wings, respectively. They will flank Bruno Fernandes, who is set to operate as the central attacking midfielder directly behind star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thus far in the tournament, Leao has featured in both games for Portugal, though his playing time has been strictly limited. He logged just 19 minutes off the bench in the opener against DR Congo and played 13 minutes against Uzbekistan, which was still enough time for him to score the final goal of that 5-0 rout in the 87th minute.

Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal celebrates with teammate Nelson Semedo #2 after scoring.

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao battle for a single role

The disappointing 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo exposed Portugal’s lack of verticality and elite dribbling against a compact, disciplined defense. In response, Martinez adjusted for the second match by shifting Pedro Neto to the right wing, benching Bernardo Silva, and inserting Joao Felix as the primary creative force on the left flank.

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Over the last few months, Leao had been Martinez’s preferred option when looking for an explosive, right-footed left winger to cut inside and unbalance opposing backlines. However, Joao Felix’s breakthrough season at Al Nassr has not only secured his spot on the roster but has completely vaulted him ahead in the pecking order for a starting role in the World Cup.

Felix recently defended Ronaldo against intense media scrutiny and highlighted their strong on-field chemistry, a crucial factor that heavily influences Martinez’s lineup decisions. Despite his clinical goal against Uzbekistan, the AC Milan star will once again have to wait for his opportunity to make an impact as a second-half substitute.