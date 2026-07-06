Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal playing? Portugal vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Spain and Portugal face each other in one of the most competitive clashes of the 2026 World Cup. On one hand, Luis de la Fuente’s team arrive established as one of the most attack-minded sides. On the other hand, Roberto Martínez’s team have proven to be highly efficient in front of goal, making it clear that this will be a closely contested match. As a result, fans are closely monitoring the status of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal, as both could prove decisive.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal, as he has no injuries or suspensions. After scoring against Croatia, the veteran striker will be looking to extend his goalscoring streak amid the constant criticism. In addition, head coach Roberto Martínez has decided to keep him as an undisputed starter, hoping he can make the difference in front of goal against a top contender as Spain.

Lamine Yamal will also start for Spain, as he has no injuries or suspensions. As one of the team’s best players, head coach Luis de la Fuente considers him a cornerstone of the squad. Although he has not stood out in front of goal, he remains one of the team’s most creative players, creating space and distributing the ball. With this being the knockout stage, he is expected to be especially motivated.

While Luis de la Fuente’s team arrive imposing their high press and dominating possession, Roberto Martínez’s team have disappointed many, as they rely on counterattacks and have struggled in recent matches. However, both Spain and Portugal could look to dominate the ball, meaning individual quality will be crucial to create space and find the back of the net in the Round of 16.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain celebrates with teammate Lamine Yamal #19 after scoring.

Portugal confirmed lineup vs Spain

Portugal have remained highly competitive throughout the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Roberto Martínez has yet to get the best out of his roster, but the individual quality of his star players has made the difference. Because of this, he may decide not to make huge changes to his starting lineup, sticking with his current approach while looking to boost Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring output, as he remains the team’s biggest star.

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Considering this, Portugal will play as follows: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain confirmed lineup vs Portugal

Unlike in previous matches, Spain have managed to recover their entire roster, with Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both reportedly available. Despite this, head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided not to make any changes to his lineup, keeping Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal as the focal points of his team. However, Pedri and Rodri will be key to pressing Portugal and pinning them back inside their own penalty area.

With this in mind, Spain will lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

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