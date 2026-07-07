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World Cup Daily Recap: Spain Shatters Ronaldo’s Dream; Belgium Thrashes USA to Clear Out Co-Hosts

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

The Round of 16 has officially brought down the curtain on a legendary career and completely cleared the tournament’s home field. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa dissects a momentous day of knockout football defined by late heartbreak, a devastating tactical blowout, and massive post-match managerial fallout.

Listen to the full tactical post-mortem on Spotify to see how the Quarterfinal bracket is locking in.

The emotional focal point of the world’s stage centered on an intensely cagey Iberian Derby in Dallas. With Portugal and Spain seemingly locked in a stalemate destined for extra time, Spanish substitute Mikel Merino struck a dagger in the 91st minute. The clinical finish secured a 1-0 victory for La Roja, sending them to the final eight and ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary World Cup journey. The 41-year-old icon left the pitch in tears, confirming this was his final tournament loop—a watershed moment followed quickly by manager Roberto Martínez stepping down as Portugal boss.

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Meanwhile, in Seattle, the final remaining co-host suffered a brutal tactical unraveling. Belgium tore a flat United States defensive line to shreds in a dominant 4-1 rout. Charles De Ketelaere bag loaded the first half with a clinical brace, before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku piled on the misery. Malik Tillman’s spectacular free kick provided the lone consolation for the USMNT, who bow out at the Round of 16 stage for a frustrating fourth consecutive time.

The exit of the United States completes a clean sweep of heartbreak for the organizing continent, following closely behind the sudden departures of Canada and Mexico. Adrian concludes the show by breaking down how the remaining heavyweights stack up on the newly configured road to the final.

You can stream the entire daily breakdown right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete analysis on the end of the Ronaldo era, tactical match ratings, and early Quarterfinal previews.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Recap: Spain Edges Portugal in Iberian Derby; Belgium Eliminates USA

World Cup Recap: Spain Edges Portugal in Iberian Derby; Belgium Eliminates USA

Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap a tournament-altering day of Round of 16 action on The 90th Minute as the USA falls and Cristiano Ronaldo exits his final World Cup.

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