2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals bracket: Complete matchups and schedule

The Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup has wrapped up, and the path to the title has narrowed to just eight teams. After a stretch of knockout drama across venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the quarterfinal bracket is now set, with every remaining team’s next opponent, date, and venue locked in.

The round produced no shortage of upsets. Norway ended Brazil’s run behind a brace from Erling Haaland, while Morocco knocked out tournament co-host Canada to continue their historic run.

England needed a 3-2 win over host nation Mexico to advance, and Argentina produced the biggest twist of the round, coming back from 2-0 down in the final ten minutes to beat Egypt 3-2 and book their spot in the last eight.

On the other side of the bracket, the results were more straightforward. France eased past Paraguay, Spain edged out Portugal 1-0, and Belgium got the better of the USA with a commanding 4-1 win. Switzerland rounded out the bracket with a penalty shootout win over Colombia to close out the round.

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2026 World Cup quarterfinals schedule

With every Round of 16 tie decided, here is the complete schedule for the quarterfinals, running from July 9 to July 11, with one match per day — except Saturday, which will have two — to stretch the calendar toward the July 19 final.

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Thursday, July 9

France vs Morocco — Boston Stadium

Friday, July 10

Spain vs Belgium — Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, July 11

Norway vs England — Miami Stadium

— Miami Stadium Argentina vs Switzerland — Kansas City Stadium

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