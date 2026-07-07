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Video: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Egypt to match Guillermo Stabile’s 96-year-old record

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite the record books at the 2026 World Cup. The captain scored for Argentina in the Round of 16 clash against Egypt at Atlanta Stadium to level the score, and in doing so matched a mark that had stood untouched for nearly a century.

Trailing 2-1, Argentina pushed for the equalizer, and they’d find it after a scramble of rebounds inside the box, where Messi found space to meet the loose ball and drilled a powerful strike that was impossible to stop, leveling the score.

With that strike, the Argentine captain moved to eight goals in this year’s tournament, matching Guillermo Stabile’s long-standing record of eight goals in a single World Cup edition, set at the inaugural 1930 tournament — a mark that had stood for 96 years.

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After scoring a crucial goal that fueled Argentina’s impressive 3-2 comeback, the Argentine captain now stands alone atop the scoring table with eight goals, one clear of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

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Messi awaits quarterfinal opponent

Things looked dire for Argentina, who trailed 2-0 with just ten minutes left to play. But in a heroic turnaround, the team flipped the match late with goals from Cristian Romero, Messi, and Enzo Fernandez.

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With their spot in the quarterfinals secured, Argentina will now face the winner of Colombia vs Switzerland on Saturday, July 11, at Kansas City Stadium.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
‘The game is rigged’: Mostafa Zico accuses FIFA after Egypt lose to Argentina

‘The game is rigged’: Mostafa Zico accuses FIFA after Egypt lose to Argentina

Argentina's comeback against Egypt was not epic for Mostafa Zico as the player complained about the referees.

Messi on Argentina’s 3-2 dramatic comeback win over Egypt at the 2026 World Cup: ‘This team never gives up’

Messi on Argentina’s 3-2 dramatic comeback win over Egypt at the 2026 World Cup: ‘This team never gives up’

Argentina pulled off an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Egypt late in the match, and Lionel Messi spoke about his team's big performance in earning a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi joins Pele in exclusive World Cup knockout stage club after Egypt strike and eyes Kylian Mbappe’s mark

Lionel Messi joins Pele in exclusive World Cup knockout stage club after Egypt strike and eyes Kylian Mbappe’s mark

Adding yet another massive highlight to his World Cup legacy, the iconic captain also locked down a rare milestone shared only with Pele and Kylian Mbappe.

Scaloni breaks down in tears after Argentina’s epic comeback against Egypt: ‘What a group of players!’

Scaloni breaks down in tears after Argentina’s epic comeback against Egypt: ‘What a group of players!’

In the middle of a tremendously competitive match, Argentina managed to defeat Egypt in the final minutes. After the victory, Lionel Scaloni and his assistant coach jumped with joy, praising the group of players.

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