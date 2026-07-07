Why isn’t Johan Manzambi playing today for Switzerland vs Colombia at the 2026 World Cup?

Switzerland have established as one of the most competitive national teams at the 2026 World Cup. Solid in defense and organized in attack, they have caused plenty of problems for their opponents, reaching the Round of 16 as one of the tournament’s surprise teams. Nevertheless, head coach Murat Yakin faces a difficult challenge against Colombia, as he will be without Johan Manzambi, his team’s top scorer in the tournament.

Johan Manzambi suffered a knee injury in Switzerland’s latest training session. After undergoing an MRI scan, he has been ruled out of the match against Colombia. Despite being only 19 years old, he established as the national team’s best player, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Head coach Murat Yakin has been forced to make adjustments to his lineup, needing to find goals from a different approach.

Although Manzambi will miss the match against Colombia, he has not been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 World Cup, according to Blick. If Switzerland advance to the quarterfinals, the 19-year-old star could return to the starting lineup, looking to maintain the team’s goalscoring and creative threat. Nevertheless, it is not yet known whether he will be able to play the full 90 minutes or if he will have limited playing time.

In Johan’s absence, Murat Yakin has decided to start Ardon Jashari as the attacking midfielder. Although he is not a prolific goalscorer, Switzerland could gain much more control of possession, limiting Colombia. Therefore, Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder will have the task of contributing in both goalscoring and creativity, as they face a solid defense. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Breel Embolo, who is the team’s second-leading goalscorer.

Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates a goal vs Algeria.

Granit Xhaka will be key to Switzerland’s victory over Colombia

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Colombia have been one of the most solid national teams, dominating possession through Gustavo Puerta. Therefore, Switzerland face one of their biggest challenges, as they will have to go toe-to-toe with their opponents. With this in mind, Murat Yakin’s team will need the best version of Granit Xhaka, as he could be key to controlling the match and leading his team to victory.

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In case Granit Xhaka manages to control the tempo of the match, Colombia would lose their best version, forcing them to adapt during the game. By controlling possession, Fabian Rieder and Ardon Jashari will be essential in finding space. Without Johan Manzambi on the pitch, Switzerland need to dominate possession to create more chances in front of goal, as all eyes will be on Breel Embolo.