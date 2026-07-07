‘The game is rigged’: Mostafa Zico accuses FIFA after Egypt lose to Argentina

A match that is going to be remembered for a long time had Egypt making history until very little time was left, but Argentina came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, prompting an angry reaction from Mostafa Zico that was reproduced by Fabrizio Romano.

Zico said: “The referee is unfair; God is sufficient for me and the best disposer of affairs. He’s wasting the effort of an entire nation. Congrats Argentina for this World Cup. The game is rigged.”

While there was protest for a slight grab by Alexis McAlister in Argentina’s third goal, there were also doubt from Argentina before the match because the appointed referee was from a direct rival like France in François Letexier.

The controversial play

Zico’s frustration was understandable because the main source of polemic was probably a disallowed goal that had been scored by him. In the 58th minute, Egypt produced a fantastic counterattack that ended with Zico making it 2-0.

Martinez was fouled by Marwan Attia (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With the fans celebrating, VAR called Letexier to the monitor, where he spotted a clear foul on Lisandro Martínez at the beginning of the move near the corner flag in Argentina’s defensive half.

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see also Messi on Argentina’s 3-2 dramatic comeback win over Egypt at the 2026 World Cup: ‘This team never gives up’

The frustration could have disappeared when Zico scored again later in the match, with that goal standing. However, Argentina completed an incredible comeback through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández to advance.

The rule

The decision left Egypt furious, with even members of the coaching staff unable to hide their emotions. While there was a significant amount of play between the foul and the goal, Argentina never regained possession, meaning the entire sequence remained part of the same attacking possession phase.

The IFAB details: “For decisions/incidents relating to goals, penalty/no penalty and red cards for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO), it may be necessary to review the attacking phase of play which led directly to the decision/incident; this may include how the attacking team gained possession of the ball in open play”.

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