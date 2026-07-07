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Is James Rodriguez playing? Switzerland vs Colombia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Granit Xhaka of Switzerland and James Rodriguez of Colombia.
© Getty ImagesGranit Xhaka of Switzerland and James Rodriguez of Colombia.

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 finishes in Vancouver, where Switzerland face Colombia for a place in the quarterfinals, with both sides arriving off routine but unspectacular wins in the Round of 32.

Colombia topped Group K, opening with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, following it with a 1-0 win over DR Congo, and closing with a goalless draw against Portugal to finish top on seven points. They followed that up with a 1-0 win over Ghana in the Round of 32, courtesy of a 14th-minute Jhon Arias goal.

For this crucial match, James Rodriguez will captain and lead Colombia, who will look to match the best finish in the nation’s history after reaching the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

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Switzerland, meanwhile, are unbeaten through four matches, opening with a draw against Qatar on Matchday 1 before rounding out the group stage with wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada. In the Round of 32, the Europeans had no trouble seeing off Algeria 2-0, with goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

Dan Ndoye celebrates a goal for Switzerland. (Getty Images)

Dan Ndoye celebrates a goal for Switzerland. (Getty Images)

Switzerland confirmed lineup

For this match, Murat Yakin will be without a key player, as forward Johan Manzambi suffered a knee injury and won’t be available for the crucial clash against Colombia.

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How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Switzerland’s confirmed starting XI: Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo.

Colombia confirmed lineup

For this game, Nestor Lorenzo will stick with the same lineup that defeated Ghana in the Round of 32, with one enforced change: Jhon Cordoba will miss out through injury, with Luis Suarez stepping in as his replacement.

Colombia’s confirmed starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz.

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