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Lionel Messi’s age vs Golden Boot rivals: How Kane, Mbappe, and Haaland compare in the scorer charts

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Erling Haaland (right)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Erling Haaland (right)

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have turned the 2026 World Cup into a personal scoring battle, with every goal changing the Golden Boot picture. As Argentina celebrates another knockout triumph, fans have been watching closely to see how the greatest scorers of this generation compare on the biggest stage. The race has already produced historic numbers, with Messi adding another chapter to his legendary World Cup career.

The question now is whether Messi can maintain his advantage over his biggest rivals or whether Mbappe, Haaland, and Kane can overtake him before the tournament ends. The Golden Boot race has become one of the most fascinating individual battles of the 2026 World Cup, featuring champions, record holders, and players chasing immortality.

Argentina booked its place in the last eight after overcoming Egypt in Atlanta, with Messi once again finding the back of the net. The reigning world champion had been pushed to extra time by Cape Verde in the previous round, but this time it produced another composed performance to continue its title defense.

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During the match against the Pharaohs, Messi continued his incredible form by scoring again, taking his 2026 World Cup tally to eight goals. The goal strengthened his position in the Golden Boot race and added another milestone to what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring a hattrick.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring a hattrick.

Messi’s consistency has been remarkable throughout the competition. At 39 years old, the Argentina captain continues to deliver decisive moments, proving that experience and soccer intelligence can still overcome the physical demands of elite international soccer.

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How Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, and Kane compare

Before Messi’s latest strike against Egypt, the Golden Boot race was already one of the closest in World Cup history. Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland were competing at the top of the scoring charts with seven goals each, while Harry Kane remained close behind with six goals.

RankPlayerTeamGoalsAssists
1.Lionel MessiArgentina80
2.Kylian MbappeFrance72
3.Erling HaalandNorway70
4.Harry KaneEngland61
5.Ousmane DembeleFrance42
6.Mikel OyarzabalSpain41

Mbappe entered the tournament as the defending Golden Boot winner after scoring eight times during the 2022 World Cup. The France superstar also held an advantage through assists, meaning his two assists gave him the edge in the tiebreaker system before Messi moved ahead with his eighth goal.

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The current scoring race has shown the incredible longevity of Messi’s career. While Mbappe and Haaland represent the next generation of global superstars, Messi continues competing at the same level despite being nearly two decades older than both players.

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