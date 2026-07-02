Is Lamine Yamal playing? Spain vs Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

After securing an important victory against Uruguay, Spain secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. They now face Austria today, arriving as clear favorites. Although Luis de la Fuente’s team have struggled to impose their dominant style, they have a star-studded squad. However, Ralf Rangnick’s team could surprise them with their ‘gegenpressing.’ Because of this, fans are closely monitoring Lamine Yamal‘s status.

Lamine Yamal will start for Spain, as he has no apparent injuries or suspensions. Despite coming off a serious injury, he has managed to start in Spain’s last two matches. As the most game-changing player in the squad, head coach Luis de la Fuente will look to get the best out of him, shining in the goalscoring department against Austria. After a rather quiet group stage, he could arrive highly motivated.

Coupled with Yamal, Luis de la Fuente will line up Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal, looking to build on the solid partnership. Moreover, Dani Olmo will also play as an attacking midfielder to break Austria’s defensive line. Looking to control the tempo, Pedri and Rodri will start together again, as they have formed a solid duo throughout the tournament. With them on the field, Spain will be aiming for a convincing victory ahead of the Round of 16.

Austria arrive as underdogs for the clash against Spain. Ralf Rangnick’s team have emerged as a brilliant offensive side while maintaining their defensive solidity. Without relying on fast wingers, they prefer to attack on the counter by building up play. For this, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are essential. Nonetheless, they face a major challenge: Being clinical in front of goal, something that has proven difficult against stronger opponents.

Austrian players celebrating a victory in the 2026 World Cup.

Spain confirmed lineup vs Austria

Having one of the best squads at the 2026 World Cup, Spain arrive as favorites to defeat Austria. Head coach Luis de la Fuente could make few changes, such as Dani Olmo in the attacking midfield role instead of Mikel Merino. With this being the first match of the knockout stage, Lamine Yamal hopes to show his best version, shining in the goalscoring department. In addition, Pedri will be key to controlling the tempo of the game.

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see also How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Considering this, Spain will lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Austria confirmed lineup vs Spain

Despite not being one of the top contenders, Austria have managed to reach the knockout stage with their “gegenpressing.” Facing Spain, head coach Ralf Rangnick has decided to keep the same approach in his lineup, with Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer as the central leaders. However, the challenge will be the goalscoring department, so Michael Gregoritsch needs to be in top goalscoring form.

With this in mind, Austria will play as follows: Alexander Schlager; David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch.

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