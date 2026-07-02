Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Spain vs Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

After securing an important victory against Uruguay, Spain secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. They now face Austria today, arriving as clear favorites. Although Luis de la Fuente’s team have struggled to impose their dominant style, they have a star-studded squad. However, Ralf Rangnick’s team could surprise them with their ‘gegenpressing.’ Because of this, fans are closely monitoring Lamine Yamal‘s status.

Lamine Yamal will start for Spain, as he has no apparent injuries or suspensions. Despite coming off a serious injury, he has managed to start in Spain’s last two matches. As the most game-changing player in the squad, head coach Luis de la Fuente will look to get the best out of him, shining in the goalscoring department against Austria. After a rather quiet group stage, he could arrive highly motivated.

Coupled with Yamal, Luis de la Fuente will line up Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal, looking to build on the solid partnership. Moreover, Dani Olmo will also play as an attacking midfielder to break Austria’s defensive line. Looking to control the tempo, Pedri and Rodri will start together again, as they have formed a solid duo throughout the tournament. With them on the field, Spain will be aiming for a convincing victory ahead of the Round of 16.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Austria arrive as underdogs for the clash against Spain. Ralf Rangnick’s team have emerged as a brilliant offensive side while maintaining their defensive solidity. Without relying on fast wingers, they prefer to attack on the counter by building up play. For this, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are essential. Nonetheless, they face a major challenge: Being clinical in front of goal, something that has proven difficult against stronger opponents.

Austrian players celebrating a victory in the 2026 World Cup.

Austrian players celebrating a victory in the 2026 World Cup.

Spain confirmed lineup vs Austria

Having one of the best squads at the 2026 World Cup, Spain arrive as favorites to defeat Austria. Head coach Luis de la Fuente could make few changes, such as Dani Olmo in the attacking midfield role instead of Mikel Merino. With this being the first match of the knockout stage, Lamine Yamal hopes to show his best version, shining in the goalscoring department. In addition, Pedri will be key to controlling the tempo of the game.

Advertisement
How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Considering this, Spain will lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Austria confirmed lineup vs Spain

Despite not being one of the top contenders, Austria have managed to reach the knockout stage with their “gegenpressing.” Facing Spain, head coach Ralf Rangnick has decided to keep the same approach in his lineup, with Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer as the central leaders. However, the challenge will be the goalscoring department, so Michael Gregoritsch needs to be in top goalscoring form.

With this in mind, Austria will play as follows: Alexander Schlager; David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal urges Julian Alvarez to join Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid feud: ‘We are waiting for him’

Lamine Yamal urges Julian Alvarez to join Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid feud: ‘We are waiting for him’

Lamine Yamal left the door open for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez to join FC Barcelona: "We are waiting for him."

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Uruguay vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Uruguay vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Spain and Uruguay clash at the 2026 World Cup Matchday 3, in a decisive game that will define the positions from Group H.

Lamine Yamal outpaces Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo: Where Spain star ranks among youngest World Cup scorers

Lamine Yamal outpaces Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo: Where Spain star ranks among youngest World Cup scorers

Lamine Yamal's goal against Saudi Arabia has made him rank among the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history, breaking the marks of stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Video: Lamine Yamal strikes in 10th minute for debut World Cup goal vs Saudi Arabia

Video: Lamine Yamal strikes in 10th minute for debut World Cup goal vs Saudi Arabia

Watch the video highlight as Lamine Yamal scores his historic first career World Cup goal for Spain in the 10th minute against Saudi Arabia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo