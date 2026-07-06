Gianni Infantino clarifies FIFA’s stance on controversial Folarin Balogun red card case after suspension drama rocks 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has delivered another major talking point, with Gianni Infantino and Folarin Balogun at the center of a controversy that has stretched far beyond the pitch. As debate continues over the United States’ striker and the events leading up to the Round of 16, soccer fans are still waiting to understand exactly how FIFA has responded to claims surrounding outside influence and one of the tournament’s most disputed disciplinary decisions.

The incident has sparked fierce reactions across the soccer world, drawing criticism from rival federations, former players, coaches and governing bodies. What initially appeared to be a routine suspension soon evolved into one of the most controversial administrative stories of the competition.

Balogun was sent off during the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a VAR review determined he had stepped on opponent Tarik Muharemovic while battling for position. The dismissal came in the 68th minute and automatically ruled him out of the national team’s next match under standard FIFA regulations.

Despite playing with ten men for the remainder of the contest, the United States secured qualification for the Round of 16. After the final whistle, head coach Mauricio Pochettino argued that the incident deserved only a yellow card and insisted the contact had been accidental rather than malicious.

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The situation quickly escalated off the field after reports emerged that senior American officials began preparing an appeal against the suspension. According to multiple reports, discussions also reached the political level before FIFA reviewed the disciplinary decision.

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FIFA overturns Balogun’s suspension

Only one day before the clash against Belgium, FIFA overturned Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension, replacing it with a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The organization explained that the article allows disciplinary bodies to suspend the implementation of certain sanctions. As a result, Balogun immediately became eligible to play in the knockout match.

The decision dramatically altered preparations for both national teams and immediately shifted attention away from soccer itself toward the governing body’s disciplinary procedures.

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Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States reacts to receiving a red card

FIFA explains how the decision was made

As criticism intensified, Gianni Infantino released an official statement on Monday, addressing speculation that political influence had affected the outcome.

“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance. FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.”

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Infantino also acknowledged that he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump, but rejected suggestions that the conversation influenced the disciplinary outcome.

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“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States… During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies.”

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He concluded by emphasizing that FIFA’s judicial independence remains essential regardless of personal opinions. “Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times.”

Belgium and UEFA respond with outrage

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) reacted with disbelief and quickly launched an appeal against FIFA’s ruling. Officials argued that automatic suspensions following direct red cards are clearly established in FIFA regulations and should not be altered during an ongoing tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

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The federation described itself as “astonished” by the decision and announced it was exploring every available legal option to defend what it considered the integrity of the competition. UEFA also delivered an even stronger response. “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

The European governing body argued that automatic suspensions are a fundamental principle of soccer competition and warned that making exceptions could undermine confidence in tournament regulations.